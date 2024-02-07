Michigan heads to Seattle for ITA Indoors





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan's No. 5 women's tennis team (5-1) heads to Seattle, Washington, for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship (Feb. 9-12), hosted by the University of Washington at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club. UM earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 15 ranked California (2-0) in the first round on Friday (Feb. 9) at 9 a.m. PST. Comments The Wolverines are making their 12th ITA National Team Indoor Championship appearance in the past 15 seasons. This marks consecutive years for the Wolverines at the national event. This is the third time the national event has been held in Seattle (2019, 2023). All of Michigan's trips to the national event have occurred in the past 15 years since the ITA went to the Kick-Off format with four-team qualifying sites. UM's first trip to the event took place in 2010, after winning the ITA Kick-Off in Arkansas. This season, Michigan defeated Utah and Arkansas at the Varsity Tennis Center to punch its ticket to Seattle. The Wolverines are 17-16 all-time at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship and have won at least one match in each appearance. UM went 2-1 in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2023. UM earned victories over Virginia and Ohio State at last year's event, falling in the quarterfinals to eventual champion North Carolina. Each team is guaranteed three matches at the tournament. No. No. 5 UM at the event will be joined by No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 7 NC State, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Virginia, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Cal, No. 16 USC and No. 21 Washington. Michigan has won five straight games after dropping its season opener to Oklahoma State (Jan. 19). UM already has three wins over teams currently ranked in the top 20: a 4-2 win over No. 11 Virginia (Feb. 3), a 4-3 win over No. 18 Oklahoma (Jan. 21) and a 4-3 win over No. 18 Oklahoma (Jan. 21) and a 4-3 win over No. 18 Oklahoma (Jan. 21). 1 win over No. 8 Florida last time (Feb. 6). UM took the tournament's No. 4 seed and opens Friday (Feb. 9) against No. 15 Cal (2-0). Michigan and Cal meet for the third straight season after UM posted a win at home in 2022 and a win over Berkeley in 2023. Michigan now leads the series 2-1, with this matchup marking the second time the teams have faced off in the competition. ITA National Indoor Team Championships (2013). Cal head coach Amanda Augustus was Michigan's head coach for one season (2006-07) before returning to her alma mater to coach. The Wolverines are 5-0 in securing doubles points this season. Karel Molenaar And Jaedan Brown have played together in the number 1 spot in all six matches and won 3-2. Over the past four games, Michigan has used the same pairings at No. 2 and No. 3 with great success. Lily Jones And Anna Ross are 3-1 at No. 2, with the freshman duo of Piper Charney And Reese Molenaar with a perfect 4-0 record at No. 3. The freshmen earned the doubles point in Michigan's win over No. 8 Florida (Feb. 6), winning in a tiebreaker as the final match on the field. Michigan has four singles players in the latest ITA individual rankings released Feb. 7. Karel Molenaar moved up one spot to No. 9, while Fliegner jumped to No. 18. Jones comes in at No. 57 and Gala Mesochoritou is No. 124. On the doubles front, Brown and Karel Molenaar moved up from No. 8 to No. 5 after the fall season. After this weekend, Michigan returns to the Varsity Tennis Center for a three-match homestand, welcoming No. 16 USC (Feb. 18), No. 7 NC State (Feb. 22) and Columbia (Feb. 23) before its spring break trip to Hawaii.

