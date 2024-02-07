Would you eat Cricket Bolognese? The insect diet could become mainstream

THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO Imagine having a smoothie with mealworm powder for breakfast, eating chocolate chip cookies and cricket cookies at work and coming home to a big bowl of pasta drenched in a cricket bolognese sauce.

A number of entrepreneurs are banking on this eco-friendly, nutritionally dense protein fitting into the average Joes diet and are whipping up products to make these critters a pantry staple.

It deviates from the novelty. It removes the fear factor, says Eli Cadesky, co-founder and CEO of C-fu Foods in Toronto.

The company sells textured insect proteins that can replace traditional meat, soy, eggs or dairy in cooking. His second company, One Hop Kitchen, uses the product to make two bolognese sauces, one with crickets and the other with mealworm.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations encourages entomophagy, or insect eating, because of its environmental and health benefits.

According to the FAO, most insects are likely to produce fewer greenhouse gases, require less water and feed, and require less land than traditional livestock. They also tend to be high in fatty acids, fiber and micronutrients and do not tend to transmit disease to humans.

A bottle of One Hop Kitchens pasta sauce costs US$9.99 in the US and C$9.99 in Canada.

People who try One Hop Kitchens products now do so because they want to be more conscious consumers, Cadesky says, with 25- to 50-year-olds identifying as vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian, meaning they eat meat sometimes and most of the time of its customer base. .

Around the world, people eat more than 1,900 species of insects, including beetles, caterpillars and bees, according to the FAO, often because they are favorites and not because of a lack of options. Most insects are consumed in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The trick to making the protein more common in North America is to package it in a way that makes it easy to add to the average person's diet, says Esther Jiang, the CEO of Toronto-based Gryllies, which sells a pasta sauce made with crickets. .

Everyone wants to eat better, whether for themselves or for the environment. But that comes with a big learning curve, she says. So essentially we want to break down the barriers to make it more accessible to everyone.

Pasta sauce, for example, is something that almost everyone knows how to make. The only difference is that Gryllies and One Hop Kitchens products contain insects.

On Gryllies' last visit to a local market, the company's tomato sauce sold out before the end of the day, she says, and the staff had to go back to the kitchen to create more for the next day's event.

Jiang finds that about 80 percent of passersby at a Gryllies stand are willing to sample some of the sauce and reap the environmental and health benefits.

After tasting it and seeing how it fits into their food repertoire, she says, it's such an easy sell. It just makes sense.

The market for edible insects is growing rapidly, says Alex Drysdale, who in the spring of 2015 founded CrikNutrition, a Winnipeg-based company that sells cricket protein powder.

According to a report published last August by Persistence Market Research, the edible insect market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 percent between 2016 and 2024. By the end of 2024, this will amount to $722.9 million.

Drysdale says he fields calls almost every week from individuals starting insect farms or insect protein companies.

Anticipating growing demand, all three companies plan to expand their offerings in the future. One Hop Kitchen is tinkering with a curry and a spicy Arrabbiata sauce, while Gryllies is looking at other types of alternative proteins, such as algae.

Yet they realize that they cannot convert everyone immediately.

Sometimes people refuse to stop by the Gryllies stand at markets when they hear what the company is selling, Jiang says, assuming they can't overcome the emotional or mental barrier of eating something with a reputation for being creepy and scratchy.

She remains optimistic that most will eventually overcome that reaction.

Every new food trend takes time, Jiang says. But I think it's only a matter of time before it becomes mainstream.

by Alexandra Sagan