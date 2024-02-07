Sports
Would you eat Cricket Bolognese? The insect diet could become mainstream
THE CANADIAN PRESS
TORONTO Imagine having a smoothie with mealworm powder for breakfast, eating chocolate chip cookies and cricket cookies at work and coming home to a big bowl of pasta drenched in a cricket bolognese sauce.
A number of entrepreneurs are banking on this eco-friendly, nutritionally dense protein fitting into the average Joes diet and are whipping up products to make these critters a pantry staple.
It deviates from the novelty. It removes the fear factor, says Eli Cadesky, co-founder and CEO of C-fu Foods in Toronto.
The company sells textured insect proteins that can replace traditional meat, soy, eggs or dairy in cooking. His second company, One Hop Kitchen, uses the product to make two bolognese sauces, one with crickets and the other with mealworm.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations encourages entomophagy, or insect eating, because of its environmental and health benefits.
According to the FAO, most insects are likely to produce fewer greenhouse gases, require less water and feed, and require less land than traditional livestock. They also tend to be high in fatty acids, fiber and micronutrients and do not tend to transmit disease to humans.
A bottle of One Hop Kitchens pasta sauce costs US$9.99 in the US and C$9.99 in Canada.
People who try One Hop Kitchens products now do so because they want to be more conscious consumers, Cadesky says, with 25- to 50-year-olds identifying as vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian, meaning they eat meat sometimes and most of the time of its customer base. .
Around the world, people eat more than 1,900 species of insects, including beetles, caterpillars and bees, according to the FAO, often because they are favorites and not because of a lack of options. Most insects are consumed in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The trick to making the protein more common in North America is to package it in a way that makes it easy to add to the average person's diet, says Esther Jiang, the CEO of Toronto-based Gryllies, which sells a pasta sauce made with crickets. .
Everyone wants to eat better, whether for themselves or for the environment. But that comes with a big learning curve, she says. So essentially we want to break down the barriers to make it more accessible to everyone.
Pasta sauce, for example, is something that almost everyone knows how to make. The only difference is that Gryllies and One Hop Kitchens products contain insects.
On Gryllies' last visit to a local market, the company's tomato sauce sold out before the end of the day, she says, and the staff had to go back to the kitchen to create more for the next day's event.
Jiang finds that about 80 percent of passersby at a Gryllies stand are willing to sample some of the sauce and reap the environmental and health benefits.
After tasting it and seeing how it fits into their food repertoire, she says, it's such an easy sell. It just makes sense.
The market for edible insects is growing rapidly, says Alex Drysdale, who in the spring of 2015 founded CrikNutrition, a Winnipeg-based company that sells cricket protein powder.
According to a report published last August by Persistence Market Research, the edible insect market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 percent between 2016 and 2024. By the end of 2024, this will amount to $722.9 million.
Drysdale says he fields calls almost every week from individuals starting insect farms or insect protein companies.
Anticipating growing demand, all three companies plan to expand their offerings in the future. One Hop Kitchen is tinkering with a curry and a spicy Arrabbiata sauce, while Gryllies is looking at other types of alternative proteins, such as algae.
Yet they realize that they cannot convert everyone immediately.
Sometimes people refuse to stop by the Gryllies stand at markets when they hear what the company is selling, Jiang says, assuming they can't overcome the emotional or mental barrier of eating something with a reputation for being creepy and scratchy.
She remains optimistic that most will eventually overcome that reaction.
Every new food trend takes time, Jiang says. But I think it's only a matter of time before it becomes mainstream.
by Alexandra Sagan
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kelownacapnews.com/life/company-aims-to-eliminate-the-fear-factor-and-add-insects-to-commonly-used-foods-3139866
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister confidently presents vision for third term in Rajya Sabha
- Actor Vishal is not venturing into politics now and is keeping the door open
- Would you eat Cricket Bolognese? The insect diet could become mainstream
- Inside FE Castleberry's New New York Store in Tribeca – Robb Report
- Committed to making Kaduna a hub of innovation – Official
- Mexico overtakes China as top source of imported goods to the United States
- Former Trump lawyer uncovers details of decision Donald Trump will make personally
- US strike in Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia commander
- Kevin Spacey returns to Hollywood with steamy hitman role | Entertainment
- Judge establishes rules against users suing Google and Apple over annoying search results
- Italy sentences Turk to prison for migrant shipwreck
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo praises North Sumatra SME products for good packaging