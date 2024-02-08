Girls hockey: Lightning closes regular season with win – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal





MORRIS Rayna Hopia's goal at 13:56 of the second period was the game winner for the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-2 victory over Morris/Benson on Friday, February 2. Corah Meschke scored the only goal of the first period on an assist from Ava Merta. Jenna Stoerzinger found the net on an assist from Kiana Landt and made it 2-1 to Lightning in the second period. Dana Balmer finished off the scoring for Northern Lakes in the third period to make it 4-2. Northern Lakes' Myah Rueper, a freshman forward, plays in a game on Jan. 30, 2024, when the Lightning hosted Princeton at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. Contributed / Brielle Jones Northern Lakes' Natalie Stueven, a freshman defenseman, smiles during a Jan. 30, 2024 game against Princeton in Breezy Point. Contributed / Brielle Jones Kayla Landt made 33 saves and the Lightning had 25 shots on goal. The Lightning, 7-17-1 overall, will host Morris/Benson in the Section 6A semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. First period: NL-Corah Meschke (Ava Merta) 4:30 Second period: MB-Karlie Bruns 8:27; NL-Jenna Stoerzinger (Kiana Landt) 10:38; NL-Rayna Hopia 13:56; MB Aubree Ramirez 14:11 Third period: NL-Dana Balmer 2:46 Shots on goal: NL 25, Morris/Benson 35 Goalkeepers: NL-Kayla Landt (33 saves); MB-Ava Breuer (21 saves) Fergus Falls 6, Lightning 1 FERGUS FALLS On Thursday, February 1, Northern Lakes lost 6-1 to Fergus Falls as Maddie Brimhall had the hat-trick for the Otters, while Myah Reuper scored the only goal for the Lightning. The Lightning trailed 2-1 before Fergus Falls scored three goals in a span of 3:30 in the second period. First period: FF-Maddie Brimhall (Hannah Johnson, Averie Tonneson) 3:56; NL-Myah Reuper (Rayna Hopia) 8:16; FF Johnson (Tonneson) 13:27 Second period: FF-Hannah Bye (Maggie Greenagel, Rylynn Krein) 10:56; FF-Aubree Nelson (Rachel Debrito) 13:43; FF-Brimhall (Brook Zierden, Johnson) shg 14:26 Third period: FF-Brimhall 14:59 Shots on target: NL 5, FF 39 Goalkeepers: NL-Kayla Landt (33 saves), FF-Olivia Jurgens (4 saves) BREEZY POINT On Tuesday, January 30, Northern Lakes goaltender Sarah Maroney had 15 saves for the Lightning as they lost 1-0 in overtime to Princeton Tigers. Naiya Hanson scored in overtime while winning netminder Alayna Boe stopped all 30 shots she faced. Overtime: P-Naiya Hanson 6:40 Shots on target: NL 30, P 16 Goalkeepers: NL-Sarah Maroney (15 saves); P-Alayna Boe (30 saves)

