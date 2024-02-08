Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Primer





WHO: Iowa State vs. Utah Valley/No. 11 Hertog/no. 7 Washington/Long Beach State Where: Nancy Almaraz field Puerto Vallarta, Mexico When: February 10 8/9/10/11 4:00 PM/10:00 AM/4:00 PM/9:30 AM Leading Out The Iowa State Cyclone softball program begins the 2024 season this weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as part of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. This weekend's tournament will match the Cyclones with three teams that qualified for NCAA regional play last year, as well as two top-15 programs. ISU will participate in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge for the first time ever as it becomes the final Big 12 school to compete in the prized early-season challenge. Last season, BYU, Oklahoma State and Kansas all competed in the Mexico-based event. Quick hits: This marks the start of 23 straight games from the Cyclone Sports Complex as the Cyclones will be on the road for the first five weeks of the season.

The senior-laden Cyclones have a total of 13 senior classes.

Iowa State finished the 2023 season winning 12 of its final 17 games, beating three ranked teams (OSU, Baylor 3x).

This begins the first season of an expanded Big 12 field, as ISU will face all three new schools BYU, Houston and UCF this season.

Assistant coach Linsey Ubrun returned to the Cyclones this offseason after spending the last six as Wagner College's head coach. From 2014 to 2016 she was an assistant coach at ISU.

Leading the Cyclones Iowa State brings back four regular starters from last season Milaysia Ochoa , Carli Spelhaug , Angelina Allen And Alesia Ranches . Ochoa led the team in nearly every statistical hitting category and was the only Cyclone to start all 55 games while holding centerfield. The Cyclones will have a new catcher, second and third baseman, as well as possibly a new right fielder in early-season battles. I'm Swain , Karlie Charles , Jaiden Ralston and two-way player Tatum Johnson return to the circle for the Cyclones. Swain had a team-high 120 strikeouts last season and set a new school record for saves in a year with six. Both Charles and Ralston are aiming for healthy, pitch-count-free seasons. Series history Iowa State and Utah Valley meet for the second time ever in the league, with the Wolverines holding a 1-0 lead over ISU thanks to a 1-0 win in eight innings in 2017. The Cyclones and Blue Devils meet for the first time on the diamond in Puerto Vallarta. Iowa State will face Washington for the second time ever after falling 1-0 short against the Huskies in 2022 when UW was in fifth place. ISU and Long Beach State have met 13 times ahead of their upcoming matchup. LBSU has a 10-3 all-time lead over Iowa State, although the Cyclones have won the last two meetings. On deck Iowa State returns to action next weekend when it travels to Las Vegas for its second early-season tournament, the UNLV Desert Classic. During next weekend's tournament, the Cyclones will play five games between three opponents UNLV, Bradley and UC Santa Barbara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyclones.com/news/2024/2/7/softball-puerto-vallarta-college-challenge-primer.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos