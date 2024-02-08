Sports
How to apply for tickets
If you're planning to take part in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in the US and West Indies this year, tonight is the last chance for you to score tickets through the public vote.
Public ticket voting for the upcoming cricket tournament closes tonight Wednesday, February 7 at 11:59 PM Antigua Standard Time / 10:59 PM EST, the ICC said.
Nearly 4 million ticket requests have been received so far from more than 160 countries, the ICC said, adding that this number is expected to rise before the deadline closes.
“Fans [are] are encouraged to register now to ensure the best possible chance of securing places for their favorite matches,” the ICC said.
USA is co-hosting the 2024 Cricket World Cup:See ICC Men's T20 match schedule, groups, host cities
Learn the game:Cricket
How do I apply for tickets for the T20 Cricket World Cup voting?
T20 World Cup tickets are available through a public vote which went live on February 1.
The public ticket ballot was introduced to “give fans a fair and equal opportunity to apply for tickets,” the ICC said in a press release.
Ballot tickets will not be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but will be chosen at random after all applications are received within the seven-day period. Applicants may change their preferences until the deadline after which no further changes will be allowed. Fans must then purchase all tickets allocated to them for a specific match.
“They will not be able to purchase a smaller or larger number of tickets for each match than they have registered for,” the ICC said.
Once voting closes, successful candidates will be notified within seven to 10 days “which matches they have secured tickets for and will be provided with a payment link,” the ICC says.
Cricket at the Olympics?The 2028 Games will focus on sport for the first time in a century
What ticket categories are available?
Tickets are available in the following categories depending on the stadiums and locations:
- Premium
- Standard Plus
- Standard
- Fields and hills/standing only (SRO)
ICC said all of the event's stadiums are “divided into different enclosures which have different views of the playing field and may have different degrees of shade”.
How many tickets can I request?
Fans can request up to six tickets per match and for as many matches as they wish at any time during the voting period, the ICC says.
How much do T20 Cricket World Cup tickets cost?
Game tickets start at $6 and can go up to $400, according to the voting website, depending on the game locations and teams. The most expensive ticket is for premium seats at the Pakistan-India match on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York City.
Prices on the website do not include taxes, which, if applicable, will be applied to ticket prices during the checkout process, the ICC said.
However, “no additional fees will be charged beyond the specified taxes.”
Most expensive in history:Here's how much Super Bowl 58 tickets cost
Are there still tickets available after the voting deadline?
Tickets for which payment has not been received will be returned to the stock of tickets released for general sale on February 22 on a first come, first served basis.
ICC World Cup Venues
According to the ICC, fifty-five matches will be played in nine cities, three in the US and six in the Caribbean. The opening match between Canada and the US will be held in Dallas on June 1 and the grand final will be held in Barbados on June 29. The semi-finals will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.
According to the schedule released by the ICC, New York City will host the much-awaited clash between Pakistan and India on June 9.
Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the United States:
- Central Broward Park Lauderhill, Florida, USA
- Eisenhower Park Nassau County, Long Island, New York, USA
- Grand Prairie Stadium Grand Prairie, Texas, USA
Tickets are available for matches at the following stadiums in the West Indies:
- Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados
- Daren Sammy Gros Islet cricket ground, Saint Lucia
- Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent
- Brian Lara cricket academy
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium North Sound, Antigua
- Guyana National Stadium Providence, Guyana
Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.
