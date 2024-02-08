Ren Vidal named NIU men's tennis head coach

DeKALB, Illinois. René Vidal, whose extensive collegiate coaching resume includes seven conference titles with five different programs, including his most recent stop at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, has been named head coach of the Northern Illinois University men's tennis program, NIU Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier made the announcement Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome René Vidal to NIU as head coach of our men's tennis program,” said Frazier. “His track record of success leading programs at all levels of college tennis, his extensive experience as a teacher and leader, and his well-rounded background including developing individuals outside of competition are all qualities that our student-athletes will benefit.”

Vidal has been the head men's and women's tennis coach at McKendree since the fall of 2020. In 2022, he led the McKendree men's team to the first Great Lakes Valley Tennis Championship, a school record of 21-3 in the dual meet and a No. 22 final. rankings of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The Bearcats advanced to the NCAA Regionals Round of 32 as Vidal earned GLVC Coach of the Year honors.

The McKendree men's team has made three straight appearances in the GLVC Championships under Vidal, while the women's team qualified for the conference championship for the first time in 10 years in 2023.

“Thanks to Sean Frazier and [senior associate athletic director] Chris Barker for believing in my leadership qualities and vision for NIU men's tennis,” said Vidal. “The time to maximize our potential is now. I look forward to getting to know all of our student-athletes and developing our team's winning edge.

“I would also like to thank McKendree University President Dan Dobbins and athletic director Anthony Francis for providing me with the opportunity to serve as head men's and women's tennis coach for the past three and a half years. We have done an incredible job and made history and done things that have never been done before.”

Before joining McKendree, Vidal was an assistant men's tennis coach for Washington University in Saint Louis for two years. During that time, he helped lead the Bears to a No. 9 ITA ranking while helping the program to its 13th straight NCAA Division III Elite Eight appearance in 2019.

His collegiate coaching experience includes two seasons as the head women's tennis coach at Southern Illinois University. He led the Salukis to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2007; he was an assistant coach at Mississippi State in 2005 when the Bulldogs won the school's first SEC women's tennis championship.

Vidal's experience in the sport extends beyond the collegiate realm, as he has worked with junior tennis players as a coach at tennis academies across the country, including Vidal Peak Performance in the St. Louis area. From 2002 to 2004, he served as camp director and high-performance coach at the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida, where he helped develop numerous players who went on to reach ITA rankings and play at Division I institutions.

Vidal was an assistant tennis coach at Colgate in 1996-97, where he helped lead the women's program to its second straight Patriot League championship. The following year, he was promoted to head men's and women's tennis coach and promptly led both programs to Patriot League titles.

His first coaching experience came as a graduate assistant for the men's and women's teams at Boise State from 1993-95. During his time in Boise, the men won their third consecutive Big Sky Conference Championship, second consecutive NCAA Regional Championship berth and achieved a Top 25 ranking. On the women's side, he helped the team win its first Big Sky Conference Championship.

From 2010 to 2016, he owned and operated René Vidal Companies, a company specialized in leadership training for top athletes, teams and organizations. Vidal is the author of five books on topics related to tennis, business and leadership, as well as numerous articles on high performance coaching in tennis publications. Since 2022, he has also hosted the Down 40 Love Podcast, featuring interviews with sports and business leaders.

Born in Queens, New York, Vidal is a former nationally ranked junior player; he graduated from Florida International University in 1993 with a bachelor's degree in public administration and received a master's degree in sports administration from Saint Thomas University in 2004.

Vidal will begin his duties at NIU on February 12.

