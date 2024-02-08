



NOW BE REMEMBERED FOREVER. MIKE. YES, BOYS. GOOD EVENING. YOU CAN SEE THAT THE HOCKEY BENCH DECK BEHIND ME NOW BEARS SEAN SLUGANSKI'S NAME. A FITTING TRIBUTE FOR A MAN WHO LOVED HOCKEY. HE IS REMEMBERED FOR THAT. AND FOR SO MUCH MORE. EVERYONE IS MARRYING, OFFICER SEAN SLUGANSKI AND I JUST WANT PEOPLE TO NOT ONLY REMEMBER THAT HE WAS SUCH A GREAT COP, BUT I WANT THEM TO REMEMBER THAT HE WAS JUST A GREAT PERSON TOO. OFFICER SEAN SLUGANSKI OF HIS WORLD THAT PEOPLE WANTED TO BE A PART OF. IF YOU KNOW HIM, HE HAS THIS BALL OF ENERGY. I mean, wherever you are, he was the entertainment. HE HAD A WAY ABOUT HIM THAT, um, was unlike any other. You know, he never came to work upset. AND THE WORLD HE LEAVES BEHIND IS A LITTLE BIT DARKER. TIME DOESN'T REALLY MATTER ANYMORE. SEAN'S FIANCE CHELSEA ARRIVES THEIR DAUGHTER PORT AND ADMITS SEAN CAN'T DESCRIBE IN A CONCISE WAY. THE WORLD LOST A GREAT OFFICER THAT DAY, BUT WE ALL LOST A GREAT BROTHER, A SON, A FRIEND, A FATHER, A FIANCE, AN UNCLE AND IT'S JUST AND IT'S JUST VERY HARD TO REALLY OVERCOME WHAT I THINK IS WE LOST THAT DAY. TO MAN, HE IS A HERO, ESPECIALLY IN THE EYES OF HIS PARTNER, OFFICER CHUCK THOMAS, WHO WAS HURT BY THAT EMERGENCY CALL. He gave his life for mine, because if it wasn't for him, I mean I'm 100% sure I probably wouldn't be here at events honoring SEAN. AND FOR CHELSEA, TIME WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE DIFFERENTLY, AND A YEAR OF SEEING SHE IS SO GREAT NOW, AND I THINK THAT'S THE HARDEST PART FOR MOST OF US, JUST PUTTING ALL THE THINGS HE MISSED INTO PERSPECTIVE. ANOTHER GESTURE OF COMMEMORATION HERE AT RENZI PARK, UNVEILED TODAY. THIS BENCH WITH SEANS PHOTO AND THE END OF WATCH. HIS END OF WATCH. A YEAR AGO TODAY, FEBRUARY SIX, 2023, WHEN HE WAS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY. IN ADDITION TO ALL THE WAYS PEOPLE HONORED HIM TODAY, THE MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT HAD BACK THIS ENTIRE WEEK

Dedication of the Dek hockey rink in honor of the fallen McKeesport officer A ceremony was held Tuesday evening to mark one year since Officer Sean Sluganski was killed. Updated: 11:16 PM EST February 6, 2024 The Dek Hockey Rink at McKeesports Renzie Park has been renamed in honor of fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski. A ceremony was held Tuesday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of Sluganski's murder. I just can't believe we're already at this point. You know, it seems like yesterday, said Officer Chuck Thomas. Officer Thomas, Sluganski's partner, was injured in the shooting but survived. Sean and I were together all morning that day, and from one phone call to another laughing call It changed, changed my life forever. You know, it really held me back. It knocked me down, Thomas said. Thomas was joined by McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko, McKeesport officers and Sluganski's friends and loved ones to remember him at the Officer Sean Slug Sluganski Memorial Dek Hockey Rink. To just be here and remind people what Sean contributed to this community, what he means to this community, what he will always mean to this community, and also to let them know that we're going to celebrate his life, Cherepko said . Thomas came to the dedication Tuesday evening with his daughter Shaina , next to him. He said he was thinking of the Sluganski family. "I get to stand here with my daughter, and it just hurts that he can't be with his," Thomas said. He gave his life for mine because if it wasn't for him, I mean I'm 100% sure I probably wouldn't be here. As the sun set on the hockey rink, officers mingled with Sluganski's family. , who were preparing to head to the Baldwin Building for a candlelight vigil in Sluganski's hometown. After the vigil, Sluganski's fiancée, Chelsea Cancilla, spoke to reporters as they held their two-year-old daughter Haven. great officer that day," Cancilla said. "But we all lost a great brother, a son, a friend, a father, a fiancée, an uncle. And I know it's just very difficult to convey what we believe lost me that day.'

