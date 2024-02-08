Sports
As the fervor of Pickleball grows, here's how to have fun and avoid injuries
When Caro Henauw starts a new hobby, she doesn't think about it. She comes in with overhead smash style enthusiasm.
That was the case with Pickleball. Henauw, subsidy and contract manager at the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center (AHWC), played a game at the suggestion of a friend and within a few weeks she had over 100 new pickleball contacts in her phone. And six months later we reached a thousand people, helped by social media, she said.
This micro-burst of pickleball was part of the country's broader explosion (it's the fastest growing sport in the US, up 159% in three years) that took place in the summer of 2021, a year after the COVID pandemic. The sport-safe social distancing aspect pulled people out of their pandemic cocoons, creating a hard-court phenomenon expected to grow to 22 million players this year.
Two months into her new habit, which quickly became five outings a week, Henauw developed tendonitis in her shoulder.
Dislocated shoulders, knees replaced
That's just the tip of the paddle in terms of injuries Henauw and other pickleball enthusiasts have seen or heard of when stepping on their favorite playing surfaces both indoors and outdoors. According to a recent research Statistics from 2010 to 2019 show that more than 85% of emergency room visits for pickleball-related injuries involved players over the age of 60. Approximately 60% of injuries were sprains, strains, tears and fractures.
|
Caro Henauw, grants and contracts manager at the CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, plays pickleball at an indoor facility in Westminster.
Henauw cut her playing time short to allow her shoulder to heal. Meanwhile, one of her friends has had two knee replacements since taking up the sport. She's better than me now, and she's 55, said Henauw, 48.
On another occasion I had a friend who actually had to dive for a ball and landed on her shoulder and dislocated it, noting that an ambulance was being called. They couldn't even put it back on the spot and she was in a lot of pain. Then she had to have surgery.
Henauw has heard anecdotally of more of these types of injuries in pickleball than, say, tennis. The sport, played on smaller courts, is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
Pickleball provides a great workout, Henauw said, but she recommends building up slowly. She suggests spending a little more on really good equipment, including tennis shoes, not running shoes, and safety glasses. She has a friend whose eye was scratched when the ball, made of hard plastic, hit her face from the edge of her paddle.
Build it up slowly, regardless of your age
Lauren Heap, personal training manager at CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, said pickleball requires a lot of lateral movement, which predisposes people to ankle rolls, sprains and Achilles injuries.
|
Tips to prevent injuries on the pickleball court
These are faster, athletic movements that we don't do every day, she said. I once saw a girl tear her Achilles tendon while I was playing. She was young, 28, and she moved to the side and then tried to jump forward for the ball, but then just fell over. That wasn't good. One of our clients (at the AHWC) is a big surfer, and he also tore his Achilles tendon playing pickleball.
Heap said players should warm up with plenty of calf, ankle and hamstring stretches, leg and hip swings, core twists and extensions, loosening their arms, shoulders and wrists before stepping on the court.
She said pickleball doesn't require hitting the ball very hard, but it does require a lot of movement in the shoulders and wrists. New players should take it easy by playing for about 20 minutes and gradually increasing to 30, then 40 minutes and gradually increasing until you feel comfortable, Heap said.
The games, which go up to 11, are generally fast and participants can reduce their effort by playing doubles. Heap has noticed that the sport, which originally attracted a senior crowd, is now also popular with young and middle-aged players.
Where your friends are
I'm 32, and it's a way to hang out with friends, do something active and fun, but not too intense, she said. You can enjoy it.
When Henauw started, she was in her mid-40s and the youngest member of her ever-growing pickleball crew. She started playing again about three times a week.
She firmly believes the pickleball explosion was rooted in the social and mental health outlet it provided during the pandemic. You could enjoy friends without food or drinks involved.
Last summer I said to myself, “I can't forget about the bikes, but they're hanging from the ceiling of my garage collecting dust,” Henauw said. Again, I'm planning on cycling this summer, but whatever. There are only so many hours in the day, and you tend to go where your friends are, right?
|
