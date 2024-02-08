No. 16 USC Womens Tennis heads to Seattle for ITA National Team Indoor Championships





Women's tennis | February 7, 2024 THE ANGELS The No. 16 USC women's tennis team, which has earned a spot in the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships (Feb. 9-12), will face No. 1 seed Texas in the first round of competition on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. :30 The match will be played at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on the University of Washington campus. Friday's match will be streamed liveherewith Cracked Rackets also providing cover on theirYouTube page. You can find the complete playing and draw schedulehere. USC punched their ticket to the championships after a pair of wins at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Women of Troy defeated No. 21 Miami (4-2) and No. 17 Tennessee (4-2) to punch their ticket to Seattle. This marks the first time USC has competed in the ITA Indoor Championships since 2022, when the Trojans fell 4-1 to the top-seeded Longhorns in the first round of competition. Rankings: The Women of Troy enter this week ranked 16th in the country (ITA Coaches Poll, Jan. 31). USC features five Trojans nationally ranked in singles, with sophomore Emma Charney leading USC in a career-best ranking of No. 20. Trojan redshirt junior Snow Hanlock was ranked No. 52, while senior Naomi Cheong secured the No. 90 ranking. USC fifth-year Eryn Cayetanos is ranked No. 95, while junior Grace Piper checked in at No. 103. The Women of Troy also features two ranked duos in No. 15 Cayetano and Charney, and No. 52 Parker Fry and Grace Piper. SO FAR THIS SEASON: The Women of Troy opened the 2024 season with a pair of dual home games, defeating LMU (7-0) and UC Irvine (4-0) in a season-opening doubleheader on Jan. 18. USC then hit the road for ITA Kickoff Weekend in Knoxville, Tenn., defeating No. 21 Miami (4-2) and No. 17 Tennessee (4-2). After a fantastic kickoff weekend, sophomore Trojan Emma Charney was named Pac-12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week. Charney went undefeated in singles and doubles in Knoxville, delivering both clinchers. USC traveled south on Saturday, Feb. 3 for a game against No. 20 San Diego. The No. 16 ranked Women of Troy won three singles matches against the Toreros, but ultimately fell 4-3 to USD and dropped to 4-1 on the season. NEW ADDITIONS: USC welcomed two midseason additions with the arrivals of freshman Immi Haddad (London, England) and Lily Fairclough (Perth, Western Australia). Haddad has won two junior titles and captured five doubles titles, including one alongside Fairclough. The London native achieved a career-best ITF Women's Singles ranking of 806 on November 20, 2023. Her career-best ITF Junior singles and doubles rankings are 107 (September 11, 2023). Haddad has a junior singles record of 76-55 and a doubles record of 50-45. Fairclough brings a ton of high-level tennis experience to Troy, with a career-best ITF singles ranking of 265 and a doubles ranking of 420. The freshman has also won 10 junior doubles titles (won the J100 Sousse title with Haddad) and three women's doubles. titles. Both will certainly have an immediate impact for the Women of Troy in both singles and doubles. SCOUTING UNC No. 1 North Carolina is 6-0 on the season after a recent 4-0 win over Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 27 at UNC's Cone-Kenfield Indoor Center. The Tar Heels feature eight ITA-ranked singles players, with sophomore Reese Brantmeier ranked No. 2. Brantmeier follows No. 7 Anika Yarlagadda, No. 8 Carson Tanguilig, No. 26 Elizabeth Scotty, No. 28 Fiona Crawley, No. 34 Reilly Tran, No. 45 Theadora Rabman and No. 62 Abbey Forbes. UNC also has three ranked doubles pairs. Topping the charts is number 1 Elizabeth Scotty/Reese Brantmeier. No. 7 Abbey Forbes/Reilly Tran follows, along with No. 11 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig.

