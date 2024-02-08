Bermuda cricket team to play four matches in India – The Royal Gazette





Updated: February 7, 2024 8:22 PM

Pleased to host the Bermuda cricket team: Swetal Desai (photo supplied) The Bermuda cricket team will play four matches in India in preparation for the ICC Cricket Challenge League Play-off That tournament will take place in Malaysia from February 22 to March 3, but ahead of that competition the team will fly to India today, where their training camp will be hosted by Swetal Desai, who runs the Param Veer Cricket Academy at Sanjay Farm, a five-star hour road trip from Mumbai. It is there that acting head coach Cal Waldron will finally get to work with his full squad of 14 players, although the majority of the team are based on the island and have been holding indoor sessions at the Bermuda High School for Girls, while those abroad are established. the likes of Kamau Leverock, Marcus Scotland, Jarryd Richardson and Chare Smith will meet the rest of the team in India. Bermuda Cricket Board chairman Lloyd Smith was influential in organizing the camp, revealing the team will play four matches against clubs from the United Arab Emirates and India. Right now we wanted to play four matches in India, Smith said. Swetal Desai with Janeiro Tucker (photo supplied) Two of our matches are against UAE clubs, then two matches against teams from India. Smith relied on his contacts to put the tour together. The gentlemen, Swetal Desai, have been friends of Bermuda cricket for a long time, says Smith The Royal Gazette. He travels through the associated countries and watches all their matches. He has been friends with Janeiro Tucker and myself for several years. He has been following Bermuda cricket since 1979, when he was at school in Britain. Param Veer Cricket Academy (photo supplied) We decided we should do a camp before going to Malaysia so I contacted him and he was very happy to welcome us. His facility has two international cricket grounds. It has an indoor facility with five nets and eight outdoor wickets for practice, and it also has floodlights. This trip benefits our team because we have not been able to train outside. This will be the first time they can train outdoors and the Indian wickets are similar to those in Malaysia. The academy will provide additional bowlers so that our boys can bat for much longer periods. Hopefully there will be a lot of spinners and our batsmen can have some decent long net sessions. The quality of training will be much higher than what they can get here at this time of year. Param Veer Cricket Academy indoor facility (photo supplied) Should Bermuda remain in contention for a spot at the 2027 Cricket World Cup by progressing from the ICC World Challenge League, Smith will consider hiring a full-time replacement for Waldron, with Niraj Odedra once again being considered for the role.

