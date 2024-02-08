Clemson football signees who could make an impact as freshmen in 2024

Wednesday will be another boring National Signing Day in Clemson. Each member of the Tigers 2024 recruiting class signed their letters of intent in December.

The focus will soon be on the field. Of Clemson Football When spring training begins on Feb. 28, freshmen will strive to make a positive first impression.

By the time the spring game rolls around on April 6, it will be clear which of coach Dabo Swinney's 15 mid-year enrollees are the top candidates to contribute early during the 2024 season.

The seven players who won't arrive until mid-summer will have to wait until fall practice to impress the coaches, but the delayed arrival didn't stop Antonio Williams and Tyler Brown from being the team's top receivers in 2022 and 2023, respectively become.

Here are five freshmen who have a good chance of making their presence felt sooner rather than later this fall:

Wide receiver TJ Moore

He won't arrive on campus until the summer, but the slender Moore may be just what Garrett Riley has been tasked with to bolster the Clemson offense.

Moore is ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver nationally by the 247Sports Composite and has the size and skill to compete for playing time right away. With the exception of Ronan Hanafin, who is also 6-foot-1, Moore will be the Tigers' tallest receiver and provide a Mike Williams-like target on the outside.

It will be a matchup nightmare, said Jeris McIntyre, his coach at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. He is what you want in a great wide receiver.

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr.

Wesco is slightly smaller than Moore, but no less effective. The 6-2, 170 pounder had 109 receptions at Midlothian (Texas) High, averaged 17.5 yards per catch and had 29 touchdowns.

He has been on campus since early January and will participate in spring training.

“I'm really excited about him and the versatility of his game,” Swinney said.

Wesco returned three punts for touchdowns as a senior and could have played basketball or competed in track and field at the college level, said Doug Wendel, his high school coach.

I'd be surprised if he doesn't pick up the foul quickly, Wendel said. And I think he'll gain 15, 20 pounds in the next two years and just be a specimen.

Running back David Ezizome

Phil Mafah, the Tigers' leading rusher in 2023, is back for his senior season, but he won't receive all the carries this fall.

With Will Shipley moving on to the pros and Domonique Thomas moving on, Eziomume could be next in line. He already has great size at 6-1, 205 and will benefit from his early entry.

He was an excellent pass catcher and had 500 yards receiving as a junior in high school, in addition to 700 yards rushing, including 180 yards on three carries in a playoff game.

He's a home run hitter, Swinney said. And fits perfectly with this class.

BEAUTIFUL PAYDAYS:Clemson football defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's salary nearly doubles as staff gets raises

Linebacker Sammy Brown

Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz return at linebacker, but the betting here is that it will be difficult to keep the Tigers' first recruit in the class off the field.

Brown, a midyear enrollee rated as the nation's No. 2 linebacker, was a 2023 recipient of the High School Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker and was a powerlifting, wrestling and track champion at Jefferson (Ga.) High School.

Everyone knows a lot about Sammy Brown, Swinney said. Super excited to finally get to work with him. He's a guy and we all know it.

Kicker Nolan Hauser

Field goals were problematic for the Tigers last season, but early enrollee Hauser has the potential to provide immediate relief. During his career at Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, Hauser became the national record holder for career field goals with 66.

That's a position where we need to get better and have some competition, and he will certainly bring that, Swinney said. He's the best kicker in the country, it's that simple. He's an athlete.

Just like his parents, who were both athletes at Clemson. His mother, Sheri, was an All-America in football at Clemson and his father, Scott, played baseball for the Tigers. His sister, Ella, is a junior soccer player for Clemson.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him [email protected] and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer