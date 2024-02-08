SEC Tennis Weekly Awards: Week 2





SEC staff Photo: SEC Men's player of the week Taha Badi Kentucky 5Y Montreal, Quebec, Canada In his first matches at the No. 1 Singles slot since opening day, Taha Baadi defeated a pair of top-30 opponents to help No. 16 Kentucky sweep its rivalry weekend over Louisville and No. 3 Virginia. The native of Montreal, Québec, Canada now has an impressive 5-1 lead in the early season, with a 3-0 lead against top-30 opponents. On Friday, Baadi helped Kentucky to its 28th straight win over in-state rival Louisville, capturing the doubles point in a tiebreaker alongside his lead partner Jack Loutit. In the same match, fifth year defeated number 16 Etienne Donnet in a convincing straight set victory. On Sunday, Baadi's singles victory against No. 26 Jeffery von der Schulenburg sparked a furious singles comeback in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 3 Virginia. Despite dropping the first set, Baadi fought back to win the second before recovering multiple breaks in the deciding frame. The win gave the Cats the third point in the dual and ultimately proved to be the difference in Kentucky's loss to the two-time defending NCAA champion Cavaliers. With the win over Virginia, Kentucky earned its first top-five victory since the 2023 SEC Tournament final and defeated a top-five Virginia in the regular season for the second straight year. Men's freshmen of the week Eli Stephenson Kentucky Fr. Louisville, Ky. Eli Stephenson continued the undefeated start to his collegiate singles career, claiming a pair of wins in Kentucky's weekend victories over Louisville and No. 3 Virginia. Playing against his hometown school, Stephenson earned a pair of victories in the Battle of the Bluegrass, helping Kentucky win the doubles point before taking his No. 6 singles match in straight sets. Against No. 3 Virginia, the freshman earned the upset win over the two-time defending champions with a straight-set victory over three-time NCAA Division III champion and eight-time DIII All-American James Hopper. With the win over Virginia, Kentucky earned its first top-five victory since the 2023 SEC Tournament final and defeated a top-five Virginia in the regular season for the second straight year. Women's Player of the Week Sofia Cabezas Tennessee Sr. Valencia, Venezuela Tennessee's Sofia Cabezas earned her first win over a top-five individual in her collegiate career and earned a top-10 doubles win during the No. 19 Lady Volunteers match against No. 7 NC State on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Right to work after trailing 3-5 at one point in doubles, Sofia Cabezas and partner Elza Tomase stormed back to beat No. 9 Sophie Abrams and Anna Zyryanova 7-5 to clinch the point for Tennessee. Cabezas dominated on the service line and made her presence known at the net with her impeccable volleys. In singles, Cabezas faced a tall task as No. 3 Amelia Rajecki held the number one spot. After falling 2-6 in the first set, Cabezas picked up the momentum and secured a 6-4, 7-5 victory to complete the comeback win. The Lady Vol earned her second win of the young season against Rajecki, while the other win came over No. 42 Cassie Wooten of Wake Forest. The senior earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory against the Demon Deacon on January 21. The Valencia, Venezuela native currently has the most singles wins on the team, with five this season and four doubles wins. Women's Freshman of the Week Jayna Clemens The state of Mississippi Fr. Lewisville, Texas Jayna Clemens remained undefeated in singles during the dual match play and picked up three victories this weekend. Clemens won all three matches in straight sets and defeated her opponents 36-13 this weekend. The Lewisville, Texas native was the first singles competitor to complete a complete match in all three wins and helped the Bulldogs improve to 6-0 on the year. She defeated Enya Ratkic of UAB 6-4, 6-2 and Chiara Desia of Jackson State 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday as part of a doubleheader. She also defeated Belmont's Hana Sokolovic 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday. In doubles, Clemens teamed with Maria Rizzolo to defeat the Jackson State tandem of Isabela Benavides and Zofia Dziewiecka 6-4.

