UMaine hockey player gets endorsement deal





University of Maine men's hockey defenseman and co-captain David Breazeale has become the latest Black Bear to enter a Name, Image and Likeness agreement. He has partnered with UScellular and will attend a Meet and Greet on Sunday, February 25 at the UScellular store at 877 Stillwater Ave. in Bangor. It will last from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Breazeale, a junior, will be the third UMaine student-athlete to partner with UScellular, joining women's basketball star and reigning America East Player of the Year Adrianna Smith and women's soccer player Sophia Santamaria, who was a senior defender at the first American school. East championship team last fall. An NIL deal allows a student-athlete to receive compensation for the use of their name and image through an agreement with a third party, such as a brand, company or individual. The NCAA began allowing NIL deals in 2021. UMaine athletic director Jude Killy said there are currently fewer than 10 NIL deals involving UMaine student-athletes and fewer than 10 companies involved. UScellular is working with 23 student-athletes from eight universities. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Breazeale, a native of Grandville, Michigan, has been a reliable and effective defender for the Black Bears since arriving in Orono. Breazeale said his compensation will be financial rather than material and will be determined by appearances and media reports. Samantha Hegmann-Wary, UMaine's associate athletics director for compliance and senior women's administrator, said the compensation ranges from $15 per social media post they publish on their individual pages to $1,000 cash and corporate gift cards combined. Breazeale is excited about the partnership with UScellular and pointed out that one of the things he likes is that UScellular emphasizes that fans enjoy sporting events and socializing during those events, rather than spending time on their cell phones during those events . Breazeale has two goals and four assists for six points in 24 games for UMaine this season and leads the team in blocked shots with 29. The fast-skating Breazeale is plus-seven in plus-minus for the 17-5-2 and seventh-ranked Black bears. Players receive a plus-one while on the ice if their team scores an even-strength or short-handed goal, and a minus-one if the opponent scores one. He came to UMaine from the Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League. He captained the Mudbugs for two years, scoring nine goals and 36 assists in 140 games over three seasons. His 2020-21 Mudbugs team won the Robertson Cup, which goes to the playoff champion. In a press release, Brandi McClune, USCellular director of sales and operations for New England, said NIL partnerships provide UScellular a unique opportunity to create a program that aligns with our values ​​and provides a platform for student-athletes to share their individual stories to tell. More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2024/02/06/sports/college-ice-hockey/umaine-david-breazeale-lands-endorsement-deal-n6hjn1me0n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos