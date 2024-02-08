FIFA World Cup 2026™️ offers “great opportunities” for soccer in Seattle





Looking ahead to 2026, the next FIFA World Cup could serve as another catalyst for the rapid rise of beautiful games in our community.

Seattle is an incredible sports city that has passionately supported soccer at all levels for more than five decades, so I see this as a reward for the fans in this community, said General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. In addition to experiencing six matches with the most competitive athletes in the biggest tournament in the world, we will have the unique opportunity to support our country during the World Cup in our hometown. I think about the generation of fans and players this moment will inspire, and as a native of the Pacific Northwest, I am humbled, grateful and excited for 2026.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer echoed those sentiments.

As a Seattle resident and lifelong fan of the sport, I am ecstatic for the football fans in this region, he said. This city will undoubtedly provide a first-class World Cup experience for all teams and fans during the six matches at Lumen Field. I can't help but think about the past generations of fans, players and coaches who have made this region so rich in football tradition and history. Knowing firsthand what kind of environment is possible in our stadium, our city, our region, it will be a unique experience and I can't wait to be there.

United States Men's National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter is equally excited about the opportunity to play 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle. A veteran of both the MLS and USMNT as a player and coach, Berhalter has witnessed the Emerald City's unique soccer environment on numerous occasions.

Every time you go there you have a special feeling, Berhalter said. The stadium is built for noise. It was built as an echo chamber to create an incredibly loud atmosphere when the fans start cheering. I said game two is a crucial match in the group stage, and it absolutely is. And that's why I feel really comfortable going to Seattle and using the 12th man in Seattle to get behind us and help us get to the win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.soundersfc.com/news/fifa-world-cup-2026tm-presents-wonderful-opportunity-for-soccer-in-seattle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos