Tanner Heckel signs with Illini Football





Football

February 7, 2024 News

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois completed its 2024 signing with the addition of a defensive back Tanner Heckel from Lyndon, Kansas. Heckel led Lyndon to a 13-0 record and the program's first-ever KansasEight-Man Division I State Championship as a senior, outscoring opponents 267-46 in five state playoff victories. Heckel was named the 2023 Kansas 8-ManPlayer of the Year after totaling 81 tackles and seven interceptions as a senior, while also adding 2,313 rushing yards, 1,062 passing yards and 69 total touchdowns (50 rushing, 19 passing). Heckel was a standout athlete in three sports during his prep career, starring in football, basketball and track and field. He won the Kansas state title in the long jump (22' 11.5″) and triple jump (45' 2.75″), finished second in the 100-meter dash (10' 96″) and third in the javelin. Heckel was also a three-time all-state selection in basketball. 2024 Signing course Name Pos. Ht. Weight Year residence High school/previous school Easton Baker DL 6-0 210 Fr. Stansbury, Utah Stansbury Joe Barna LB 6-4 255 Fr. Wheaton, IL. Wheaton North Daniel Brown OLB 6-1 240 jr. Kansas City, Kan. Bishop Ward/Hutchinson CC Chase Canada D.B 6-0 190 So. Hahnville, La. Foster (Texas)/Trinity Valley CC (Texas) Andreas Dennis OEL 6-5 290 Fr. Mount Pleasant, Mich. Mountain Pleasant Tysean Griffin WR 5-10 165 Fr. Chicago, Ill. Morgan Park Brandon Hansen OEL 6-6 320 Fr. Mundelein, Illinois. Mundelijn Tanner Heckel D.B 5-11 175 Fr. Lyndon, Kan. Lyndon Tanner Hollinger THE 6-5 240 Fr. Stromsburg, Neb. Cross province Demetrius Johannes DL 6-3 250 Fr. Columbus, OH Dublin Coffman Angelo McCullom DL 6-3 285 Fr. Pickerington, Ohio Pickerington North Charles Orr WR 6-4 180 Fr. Etowah, Tenn. Gatlinburg Pittman Trey Petty QB 6-1 200 Fr. Starkville, Miss. Starkville Amar Reynolds D.B 6-1 175 Fr. Fort Pierce, FL. Vero Beach Mario Sanders II WR 5-10 190 So. Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minneapolis North/Iowa Central CC Sapphire Stewart OEL 6-5 315 Fr. Philadelphia, Pa. Imhotep Charter Eddie Tuerk DL 6-4 290 Fr. LaGrange, Illinois. Municipality of Lyon Ca'Lil Valentine RB 6-0 180 Fr. Hayward, California. Chandler (Ariz.) Vernon Woodward III D.B 6-2 180 Fr. DeLand, Fla. Winter Park

