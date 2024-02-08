Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Buy Elias Lindholm low before he breaks out

Vladimir Tarasenko has seen his shots on goal and ice time decline this season, and that makes him a target to trade in fantasy hockey leagues. (Photo by Andr Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Specially for Yahoo Sports

With the March 8 NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, Vancouver and Winnipeg got an early start with some big moves during the All-Star break. The Canucks landed Elias Lindholm from Calgary, while the Jets acquired Sean Monahan from Montreal. For fantasy purposes, both players bring intriguing elements to their new teams. Andrei Kuzmenko, who was shipped to the Flames in the Lindholm deal, could also be worth targeting in your fantasy league.

We also have some emerging talent for your consideration, as well as a few players who could be brought in to strengthen your home squad.

TRADE FOR

Elias Lindholm, C, Vancouver Canucks (77% selected)

Lindholm was a disappointment in 2023-24 after three straight seasons of steady production. He scored just nine goals and 32 points in 49 appearances this season despite averaging 20:45 ice time per appearance in his career. Even if Lindholm doesn't return to the point-per-game form he showed in 2021-22, he should get an offensive boost after the trade. Vancouver has been firing on all cylinders and Lindholm will play a key role in the Canucks' lineup. That should help him bounce back from a discouraging 6.9% shooting percentage, which has dropped significantly from his 14.7% success rate over the past six seasons.

Lindholm is expected to work on the top power play unit and skate alongside Elias Pettersson during even-strength situations. Lindholm has skated on the wing in practice, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he took the majority of the faceoffs, which has been a strength for him over the years. He will also likely continue to play a big role on the penalty kill for the Canucks after finishing second on the Flames in short ice time. Fantasy managers who are patiently waiting for Lindholm to get a change of scenery should move quickly to snap him up. He has the potential to be a great fit for Vancouver.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Lindholm for Ryan O'Reilly

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW/RW, Calgary Flames (52% selected)

Kuzmenko emerged as a trade option earlier this season due to his offensive issues. After bursting onto the NHL scene in the 2022-2023 season with 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games, he has scored just eight goals and 21 points in 43 games this season. The 28-year-old winger should benefit from a fresh start in Calgary.

Kuzmenko has four goals and two assists while averaging just 13:15 of ice time in his last 20 appearances for the Canucks. He's had to stretch while he was healthy and it didn't seem like he could get out of the doghouse, but he should get a chance to make a bigger impact with the Flames. Kuzmenko will play on a new top line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich, who is trending toward a career year offensively. Kuzmenko is worth pursuing for his attacking upside and expanded role.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Kuzmenko for Pavel Zacha

Wyatt Johnston, C/RW, Dallas Stars (32% on list)

Johnston had 24 goals and 41 points in 82 games last season in a strong rookie performance. He has taken steps forward this campaign, collecting 14 points and 32 points in 49 appearances. Johnston has also increased his shooting numbers in 2023-2024, from 1.95 shots per game to 2.24 shots per game.

Johnston has benefited from his promotion to Dallas' top line alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, generating three goals and five helpers in seven games entering Tuesday night. The 20-year-old Johnston hasn't moved up to the first power-play unit yet, which holds back his fantasy value a bit, but he has a good chance to be a valuable offensive contributor to fantasy squads in the second half of the league. season. As a result, it's worth targeting him via the waiver wire or via a trade.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Johnston for Adam Lowry and Josh Norris

Sean Monahan, C, Winnipeg Jets (29% selected)

Monahan has had an impressive season so far, scoring 13 goals and 35 points in 49 games. He has done a lot of damage on the power play, with six goals and ten assists. Monahan also has two shorthanded marks this campaign. He's unlisted in many leagues, so he could be on the waiver wire. If he's not available via that route, Monahan's upside over Winnipeg makes him an intriguing trade candidate.

Monahan will center the Jets' second line between Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. The 29-year-old Monahan is also expected to work on the first power-play combination, which will give him valuable exposure with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Monahan will benefit greatly from the trade, and he should be able to give the Jets a boost in the secondary scoring.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Monahan and a 14th round pick for Johnny Gaudreau and a ninth round selection

TRADE AWAY

Vladimir Tarasenko, LW/RW, Ottawa Senators (51% listed)

Tarasenko has been on offense frequently in the 2023-2024 season, scoring 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games. He's on pace to finish just under the 60-point plateau, but there are some warning signs that fantasy managers should keep in mind that could make the decision to move him easier.

Tarasenko's shots per game (1.98) are his lowest since his rookie season (1.97) of 2012-2013. Additionally, his ice time of 15:50 per game is the lowest since his sophomore season of 2013-14 (15:10). Tarasenko has recently been skating on the third line and has been working on the second power play unit. He has been mentioned in trade speculation, which could boost his fantasy value, but that shouldn't stop you from looking for an upgrade if there is one.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Tarasenko for Jordan Kyrou

Gustav Nyquist, LW, Predators (31% selected)

Nyquist has been a productive player for Nashville this season, scoring 12 goals and 38 points in 51 games. However, he has cooled down considerably after a scorching spell from December 12 to January 12, during which he collected eight markers and eight helpers in fourteen games. Nyquist has recorded just four points in his past nine appearances, including three assists.

Nyquist's roster percentage is on the decline, but you might still be able to get something for him instead of dropping him right away. He has posted nine- and 10-game point streaks this season, but that level of consistency could be difficult for him to find again.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Nyquist for Nick Suzuki