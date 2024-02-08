Table tennis player Chole Fraser was promoted to League 1 in France





Sport Sherdon Pierre



TT's Chloe Fraser – TT junior and senior national table tennis player Chloe Fraser made history when she was promoted to the National 1 Junior Female Under 19 League, the highest junior level in France. Fraser triumphed at the Jou-ls-Tours venue two weekends ago, representing her club Garde du Voeu Hennebont Tennis de Table as she won the National 2 League tournament undefeated. Fraser said: “This tournament will be unforgettable for me. I am grateful for the results God has blessed me with. There were a few moments where I was behind in games and I felt like I had no answer, but I put it in all the hands of God.” 15-year-old Fraser crawled back from a set down in the final against Solen Le, winning 3-1 (8:11, 11:18, 11:7, 13:11) and eventually lifting the trophy. In the semi-finals she defeated Lucie Hedouin 3-0 (11, 11:6, 12:10). But in the quarter-finals she faced the toughest challenge of the tournament, when she had to fight from two sets to overcome a stubborn attempt from Elyne Berard 3-2 (7:11, 2:11, 11:9, 11 :7, 11:6). She played five group stage matches before qualifying for the knockout round. Fraser represents Crusaders locally and is in her second year of training at the Hennebont Academy, along with fellow TT table tennis juniors Jordan Thong and Malik Gopaul. She added: “I am excited to be playing at the highest level in France from April and I will do my best to maintain that level, even though it will take a lot of hard work. In the beginning it was sometimes difficult to keep up with the French players, but the more I played against them, I adapted to their system.” The junior and senior national champion is happy with the progress she has made since joining the academy in France. “I have seen the overall improvement in myself as a player and as a person and I believe I am going in the right direction. I know I still have a long way to go, but I will push and challenge myself.” Fraser said.

