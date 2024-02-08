Bears face a challenging 2024 schedule





Cal will face 13 teams that advanced to last year's NCAA Championship

BERKELEY – The 2024 California beach volleyball schedule features 13 of the 16 teams that qualified for last year's NCAA Championship and the entire top 10 from the final 2023 AVCA poll. The Golden Bears open the season with a weekend of home games at Clark Kerr Sand Courts, beginning Feb. 23 with dual matches against American River College and San Jose State. Cal returns to its home court the next day to take on Saint Mary's and Santa Clara. The Bears then hit the road for over a month to face top competition every week. Arizona State will host the Pac-12 South Tournament on March 9-10 and the following weekend Cal will travel to Manhattan Beach for the “East Meets West” tournament pitting the Golden Bears against LSU, Florida State, Georgia State and Hawai'i – each of which ranked in the top 15 to finish last season. Cal will play in a tri-meet with Cal Poly and Feather River College at home on March 26 before traveling to LSU for another tournament against the host Tigers, Florida State, TCU and Florida Atlantic. TCU and Florida State each advanced to the NCAA Final Four last year. USC and UCLA — who met in the NCAA title game last season, with the Trojans coming out on top — will be on the docket when the Bears compete in the Pac-12 North Tournament in Washington on April 5 and 6 . Cal will also play the host Huskies and Arizona, each of which finished last year in the AVCA poll. The Bears will host Senior Day on April 12 against Sacramento State before a final ultra-competitive tournament of the regular season at Stanford featuring the Cardinal, Washington and Grand Canyon. Cal, Stanford and Grand Canyon all finished in the top 10 last year, while the Huskies finished 15th. The 2024 Pac-12 Championship will take place April 24-26 in Arizona State, while the NCAA Championship is scheduled for May 3-5 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Bears are coming off a historic 2023 season in which they advanced to the NCAA Championship quarterfinals for the first time and broke program records for single-season wins (29) and winning percentage (.743). Cal also advanced to the Pac-12 Championship finals for the first time.

