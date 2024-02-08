Florida State Football picks up under-the-radar Jupiter recruit at TE

TEQUESTA When Jupiter High senior Luke Douglas started the school year, his team knew the QB1 would take the Warriors to places the program had not gone before.

The question was whether any college, let alone a Power Five program, would put the 6-foot-4, 220-pound do-it-all athlete on its radar.

Leave it to Florida State coach Mike Norvell to find a spot for Douglas on the roster.

Douglas said FSU director of player personnel Chuck Cantor texted him in January asking that he and his family make the trip to Tallahassee.

“I got my chance the next day,” Douglas said with a smile. “I have a permanent spot and I'll be there in June. I'm excited to be a 'Nole'.”

On Wednesday, Douglas made it official with his signature during a waterfront ceremony at the Blue Pointe Bar and Grill.

The addition marks Palm Beach County's fifth signee in FSU's 2024 recruiting class, which also includes Jayden Parrish (Atlantic), athlete Ricky Knight III (Cardinal Newman) and kicker Jake Weinberg (American Heritage-Delray). Latest 'Noles commitment' Amaree Williams, the No. 1 ATH in the country before being reclassified to the Class of 2024, waited in the crowd gathered at Blue Pointe Bar & Grill, phone in hand capturing the moment as his newest teammate put pen to paper and started chopping.

What is Norvell's recruiting pitch?'For the Real One': A behind-the-scenes look at a recruiting visit with FSU football coach Mike Norvell

More local FSU signees are making waves:Why FSU Committed Amaree Williams Introduced Herself to Seminole Fans on a $4.5 Million Yacht

“It's been a journey for a lot of reasons,” Douglas told the crowd. “I am very grateful to the people in my life for allowing me to make that journey with you.”

“With that said, I want to thank God, my family and my coaches for getting me to the point where I am here today, but honestly the biggest contributor to my success is Jesus. I've always had the pieces. , but the moment I gave the Lord my future and trusted Him no matter what, He started putting all the pieces together and everything started to clear up.”

After signing his college decision, Douglas contacted Williams for a handshake and a photo: “Noles honey, let's go.”

Jupiter will be missing a hidden gem

A native of Kansas before immediately calling South Florida “home,” Douglas rose to local fame and helped Jupiter reach the state playoffs for the first time in 18 years as the Warriors' quarterback, where he excelled shooting 64% the passes (120 for 187) for 2,114 yards and 21 passing touchdowns, adding another 12 scores on 300 rushing yards.

“He's given us some huge wins against bitter rivals,” Jupiter coach Jason Kradman said. You could see the flashbacks of a 24-11 season opener over Dwyer and the 42-20 district championship victory in Palm Beach Gardens through his memories of Douglas.

Douglas further endeared himself to the fans in the stands with his toughness, staying on the field for every defensive move to safety. In the backfield he recorded 21 tackles, 11 solo and two interceptions for 65 yards. Jupiter finished 9-2 in the 4M Region quarterfinals, falling in a one-possession heartbreaker.

“He's a guy you really can't replace,” Kradman said, the grateful FSU staff “thought highly enough” of Douglas to give him a chance.

In a plot twist, Douglas will test the position of his younger brother Preston.

Luke, the oldest of three football-playing siblings, said he would spend the coming months learning everything he could from his 6-foot-2, 215-pound not-so-little brother, who caught eight touchdowns on 23 catches for 405 yards with the Warriors before suffering a shoulder injury last fall.

FSU's decision may initially raise eyebrows. However, Benjamin High football coach Eric Kresser, who coached outgoing Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis and incoming ATH Williams, co-signed the move.

'Guys like Norvell know immediately'

“Guys like Norvell know where a kid like Luke belongs when they see him,” Kresser said.

Since last summer, when Douglas had the growth spurt that late bloomers dream of, he has been training with the quarterbacks at Benjamin. That's why former Marshall and Cincinnati Bengals QB Kresser has no problem verifying Douglas' athleticism.

“A lot of tight ends in the NFL are former QBs and basketball players,” Kresser said, noting that Douglas played both in high school. He also recalled that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was a quarterback at Cincinnati before moving to his current position.

“Luke's body type translates well to the position and it's easier to slide in there than a quarterback, which is something a lot of guys start doing when they're younger,” Kresser said. “Luke wasn't really at this position full-time until the last few seasons.”

Luckily for Douglas, he's no stranger to proving himself, and he's ready to make the most of the opportunities he gets at FSU.

Florida State 2024 Recruiting Course

**registered early

*signed declaration of intent

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek – Benedictine Military School – Savannah, Georgia – No. 5 quarterback, No. 54 overall**

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis – Dougherty – Albany, Georgia – No. 3 running back, No. 69 overall**

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore – Good Counsel – Olney, Maryland – No. 24 wide receiver, No. 167 overall*

4-star Camdon Frier – Suwannee – Live Oak, Florida – No. 67 wide receiver, No. 434 overall**

Tight end

4-star Landen Thomas – Colquitt County – Moultrie, Georgia – No. 5 tight end, No. 64 overall prospect**

Luke Douglas – Jupiter – Jupiter – Unrated*

Athlete

4-star Lawyne McCoy – Miami Central – Miami – No. 8 athlete, No. 194 overall**

4-star Micahi Danzy – Florida High – Tallahassee – No. 10 athlete, No. 214 overall*

4-star BJ Gibson – Wilcox County – Rochelle, Georgia – No. 18 athlete, No. 396 overall**

4-star Ricky Knight III – Cardinal Newman – West Palm Beach – Athlete No. 22, Overall No. 426*

4-star Amaree Williams – Benjamin School – North Palm Beach, – No. 6 athlete, No. 207 overall prospect

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels – Pine Forest – Pensacola – No. 4 interior offensive lineman, No. 118 overall*

4-star Manasseh Itete – Central Catholic – Modesto, California – No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 359 overall*

3-star Tye Hylton – Oviedo – Oviedo – No. 48 offensive tackle, No. 686 overall**

3-star Jayden Todd – West Laurens – Dublin, Georgia – No. 85 offensive tackle, No. 1,111 overall**

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish – Atlantic – Delray Beach – No. 61 linebacker, No. 674 overall**

3-star Timir Hickman-Collins – Indian Land – Fort Mill, SC – No. 76 linebacker, No. 875 overall**

Defensive line

4-star DD Holmes – Gonzaga – Washington, DC – No. 38 defensive lineman, No. 322 overall*

3-star Jamorie Flagg – Booker T. Washington – Miami – No. 102 Defensive Lineman, No. 869 Overall*

3-star D'Nas White – Jay M. Robinson – Concord, NC – No. 78th Defensive Lineman, No. 699 Overall*

Defensive back

4 star Charles Lester – Venice – Venice – No. 3 cornerback, No. 39 overall**

4-star Cai Bates – Edgewater – Orlando – No. 8 cornerback, No. 86 overall**

4-star Jamari Howard – Norland – Miami – No. 11 cornerback, No. 111 overall**

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg – American Heritage – Delray Beach – No. 6 kicker, No. 2,248 overall*

Below are the 23 recruits currently committed, signed or enrolled in Florida State's 2024 class, along with their rankings on the 247Sports Composite.