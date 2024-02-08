Women's hockey will play Syracuse in a home-and-home series

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT women's hockey team will play Syracuse in a pair of College Hockey America games this weekend. The Tigers host the Orange on Friday (February 9), while RIT travels to Syracuse the next day to play at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial.

Summary (RIT vs. Robert Morris)

RIT split a pair of College Hockey America games with Robert Morris, losing in overtime on Friday but rebounding with an overtime win on Saturday.

Junior forward Kylie Aquaro scored 1:07 into overtime of Saturday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory, Saturday. Junior defender Addie Carr tied the game at 1-1 on her goal 5:19 into the third and senior forward Nicole Ness scored midway through the third to tie the game at 2–2. Second goalkeeper Sophia Bellina made 24 saves in net to earn the win.

Aquaro and senior forward Chloe McNeil both scored in Friday's 3-2 extra-time defeat. Aquaro scored early in the second period to give RIT the lead, while McNeil gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead on her goal at 4:50 of the third. Bellina made 27 stops in goal.

About RIT

RIT enters the weekend second in the CHA with 401 blocks, an average of 13.83 per game. The Tigers are third in the league with 2.56 goals per game and fourth, losing 59 of 89 (77.5%) of their penalties. RIT is fourth with an average of 2.55 goals per game and fifth with 15 of 105 (14.3%) with the extra skater.

Aquaro leads the team and is tied for seventh in the CHA with 25 points. She is tied for second in the CHA with five power-play goals, eighth in the league with 15 assists and first with three game-winning goals. First year ahead Addie Alvarez is second on the team with 18 points while he is a senior forward Emma Roland is third with 16 points and eight goals. Sophomore forward Jaidan Fahrny is fourth with 13 points (6g, 7a) and Ness is fifth with 12 points, and second on the team with nine goals.

Bellina leads the CHA with a 2.29 goals against average and leads the league with a save percentage of .928, and is fifth with an average of 25.94 saves per game. Junior goalkeeper Sara Coe is fourth in the league with a GAA of 2.91 and fifth with a save percentage of .910.

Sophomore forward Lexi sung is second in the CHA and wins 61.1 percent of her faceoffs while a junior forward Megan McCormick is fifth in the league, winning 54.2 percent of her draws.

Freshman defenseman Emma Pickering ranks fourth in the CHA with 52 blocked shots while a senior defender Mia Tsilemos is sixth with 47 blocks. Aquaro is tied for sixth in the CHA with a +11.

About Syracuse

Syracuse went 0-1-1 in a pair of College Hockey America games last weekend, tied the game at 7-7 on Friday and lost in overtime 5-4 the next day.

Syracuse scored three goals in the third period, including senior forward Tatum Whites tying goal with nine seconds left in regulation time in Friday's 7-7 tie. Graduate student defense woman Rachel Teslak scored two goals and an assist while he was a senior forward Sarah Thompson had three assists. Graduate student goalkeeper Allie Kelly made 39 stops in net for the Dutch team.

Graduate student defense woman Alexandria Weiss scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's overtime loss. Teslak had a goal and an assist and graduate student forward Kate Holmes had two assists. Kelley made 38 saves in goal.

Syracuse enters the weekend sixth in the CHA with an average of 2.03 goals per game. The Dutch rank fifth defensively, allowing 4.33 goals per game and are third shooting 18 of 91 (19.8%) on the power play. Syracuse's fifth kill on 88 of 117 penalties and third in blocking 13.30 shots per game.

Holmes, Teslak and graduate student emerge Darci Johal are tied for first on the team with 21 points each. Dohal leads the team and is tied for sixth in the CHA with 12 goals and fifth in the league with four power play marks.

White ranks third in the CHA and 10th in Division I with 343 faceoff wins, and ranks eighth in the league winning 52.3 percent of her ties. Graduate student defense woman Kailey Langefels is tied for seventh in the CHA with 47 blocked shots.

Kelley is sixth in the league with a 4.02 goals against average and a .902 save percentage and is seventh with 35.55 saves per game.

RIT vs. Syracuse

Syracuse is 32-13-4 all-time against RIT. The two teams split a home-and-home series in early December, with RIT winning at Syracuse while the Orange won the next day at the Gene Polisseni Center.

Junior defender Jordyn Bear had two assists and Bellina made 32 saves in RIT's 4-1 win. Seniors Chloe McNeil And Lindsay Maloney and juniors Kylie Aquaro And Athena Vasdani each scored for the Tigers.