Virat Kohli to miss the entire Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for the third Test, When is the Third Test between England and India, Team News, Latest, Updates





There are reportedly major doubts that Indian superstar Virat Kohli will feature at all in the remainder of the Test series against England. Kohli was absent from the first two Tests due to personal reasons, but multiple reports now suggest he could miss the series entirely. Losing the megastar for what is one of the biggest series India can ever play was once unthinkable, but according to friend AB de Villiers he is putting his family first, with a second child reportedly on the way. Watch India v England LIVE and exclusively on Fox Sports available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Kohli's absence comes as a bitter blow to the hosts who, according to The Telegraphhad thought he might return at some point during the series. Shreyas Iyer, Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests against England, has largely struggled to impress as he has failed to score more than 35 runs in the four innings he has played. Theres also a chance that Kohli will not be the only big name absence for India in the third Test The Telegraph And The guard reporting star bowler Jasprit Bumrah could rest easy. Bumrah was in blistering form for India in the second Test as he earned Player of the Match honors thanks to his figures of 6/45 and 3/46 in the first and second innings respectively. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Bumrah seems to be rested for the third Test. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) Source: AFP MORE COVERAGE Dominant Australian women are nearing an all-time low with a staggering loss Send one to Jonny: Gilly's perfect t-shirt sled leaves Poms on fire over infamous Ashes claim As talented as Davey: Punter wants 21-year-old quickly sent to Aus Test side after 23-ball blitz Those figures helped take Bumrah's total number of wickets from the first two Tests to 15. In the likely event that Bumrah misses the third Test, he will likely be replaced by Mohammad Siraj. Part of India's reason for giving Bumrah a breather is because they want the star seam to be fresh for the fifth Test in Dharamsala, which looks to be the most seam-friendly wicket of the entire series. Throughout the series, Bumrah has bowled nearly 57 overs, which led to India having to manage the star as he underwent surgery on his back last year. The third Test between India and England will take place in Rajkot and start on February 15 at 3pm AEDT.

