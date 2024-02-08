Sports
The highest-ranked recruiting class in Oregon football history adds to the most talented roster of Dan Lanning's tenure
EUGENE For the second year in a row, Oregon signed a top 100 prospect on national signing day, adding four-star receiver Gatlin Bair to what is widely considered the best recruiting class in program history.
The addition of Bair gives the Ducks 27 high school and junior college signees and two preferred walk-on specialists for the 2024 recruiting class, plus 11 transfers, two of which are preferred walk-ons.
The class ranks No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite, the best ever for the program, with the most points (293.22) in the outlets' talent evaluation score in program history. The group is also ranked No. 4 by On3 and No. 6 by Rivals, which ranks Oregon at No. 2 when it comes to transfer additions.
We have a lot of talent on this roster, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said on the school's internal radio program. This is the most talented squad I've had since we've been here.
Bair, the No. 43 overall player in the 247Sports Composite, is the highest-ranked player in Oregon's class. Bair, also a renowned sprinter, plans to undertake a two-year LDS mission before enrolling.
He has all the moves and all the skills you need in a football player, offensive coordinator Will Stein said on the school's radio program. He's not just a track boy; he is a football player. Of course he plays wide receiver. He will likely play on the edge for us because he can get to the top of defenses and also has elite hands, elite speed and toughness.
Bair, a native of Burley, Idaho, initially committed to Boise State and was cut after former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos was fired as head coach. Bair considered Michigan and Oregon and committed to the Ducks last weekend.
I think we were Gatlin's first choice when all the tea leaves started sorting. Lanning, who did not hold a news conference Wednesday, said Rivals. I think it goes back to a level of consistency. Knowing what his family was looking for, knowing what he was looking for and knowing that Oregon checked all those boxes for him.
I feel like Gatlins has probably been popular like this for a while and he needed to make sure he had clarity for himself because I know this isn't something he wanted to experience multiple times. He has an incredible family. He has trained all his life to become a great athlete and he has worked extremely hard for it. To see it all come to fruition, I'm really excited about it.
The Ducks are expected to have 91 scholarship players this fall, six over the cap, not including Bair. UO was in a nearly identical position this time last year, and further attrition will follow after spring training, with the spring game on April 27.
The roster has almost as many seniors (23) as the past two seasons combined (25), and those veterans are spread across every position room with the exception of running back, where Noah Whittington is entering his fifth-year junior season. Seven of those seniors signed during Mario Cristobal's tenure and all will spend at least the same amount of time, if not most of their career, under Lanning. They will be part of the program's first season in the Big Ten, with aspirations of securing a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship.
“I think we've had a lot of work to do between now and then,” Lanning said. But I do think we have the pieces of the puzzle that will allow us to have a very good team. Time will tell what that looks like. It's about our off-season work. On paper you don't win a game. You have to practice. You have to become a team. That is the process for us in the coming months: building a team.
