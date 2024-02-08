Maine will be the only state with a hockey coach as its highest-paid public official





AUGUSTA, Maine University of Maine men's hockey head coach Ben Barr has helped the Black Bears return to near the top of the national rankings this season, a success that propelled him to become the state's highest-paid official. In a country dominated by college football and basketball coaches who receive the highest public employee salaries, Barr will also make Maine the only state in the country with a college hockey coach as the top public earner after his new four-year contract extension in July starts. 1. That's assuming no other public school hockey coach in another state suddenly gets a big pay increase that exceeds the multi-million dollar salaries for many college football and basketball coaches. In his third year at Orono, Barr will earn $425,000 under the agreement the university announced last week, and he will receive $15,000 each year after 2024. He currently makes $256,000 a year and is on track to surpass UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy as the state's highest-paid public official, with Ferrini-Mundy earning a base salary of $422,300, according to university records. A UMaine spokesperson said contracts for several bargaining units, including those for faculty and some university and system leaders, are still not finalized and could change by July 1. Otherwise, Barr will take over the top spot from Ferrini-Mundy. UMaine women's hockey head coach Molly Engstrommakes $90,000 a year, according to an athletic department spokesperson. Barr's salary is quite modest when you consider the salaries of Division I football and basketball coaches, and he ranks closer to the middle of the pack among Hockey East coaching peers. They were college football or basketball coaches Reportedlythe highest-paid officials in 40 states as of last fall, with former University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban lead the countryby earning more than $11 million annually before retiring in January. But UMaine is known more for its success in hockey than in football and basketball, the two biggest revenue generators for most Division I schools. The Black Bears won national hockey championships in 1993 and 1999, but haven't been to the NCAA tournament since 2012. This drought will probably be broken this year. The UMaine men's hockey team is currently ranked seventhin the two national pollsand is 17-5-2 overall and 9-4-1 in the top-ranked Hockey East Conference as it approachestournament time in March. The other leader of the state's public college system, David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System, earns $210,000 annually, according to a spokesman. Several private college leaders in Maine, meanwhile have reached seven figures for profits. Dr. Matthew Davis, director of Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta, is Maine's top earner among state government employees, with a base salary of nearly $336,000 in 2023. according to a salary database. A native of Minnesota, Barr is a former assistant coach and recruiter for a 2021 national championship team at the University of Massachusetts who has also worked at Union College in upstate New York and Providence College in Rhode Island. He called his contract extension quite humiliating and praised Ferrini-Mundy along with several other UMaine leaders. It's an incredibly special place to coach, Barr said last week. We have made many friends in the community. As a coach you are closer to the community here than anywhere else I have been, just because of how supportive they are. BDN writer Larry Mahoney contributed to this report. More articles from the BDN

