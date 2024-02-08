Black Princesses are optimistic about the African Games





They have set themselves the target of finishing top of the Group A table, where they have Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia as opponents. The Black Princesses' coach was confident that top of the group table would facilitate their progression in the competition and eventual victory. “We want to finish top of the group and then move on to the next stage and win the trophy. Our aim is to win the trophy, but if you are not at the top of your group, you cannot think of continuing to win the trophy,” he told Graphic Sports. Tough opponents Despite beaming with confidence about their chances in the competition, coach Basigi admitted their group was tough considering his side had never faced an opponent before. “Our group is very difficult because we have never played against any of them and that makes it difficult because you don't know their playing style, but I am hopeful that insha Allah we will excel,” he said. “We know that Uganda is a very good team because they played very good football against Senegal in the 2024 Women's World Cup qualifiers but they could not qualify. However, I can't say much about the other teams,” he added. As he brooded over a difficult Group A, he called those in Group B playmates. He had encountered them countless times and expressed the hope that he could perform against one of them in the final stages of the competition. The Group B matches will see Nigeria's Falconets take on their Senegalese, Cameroonian and Moroccan counterparts. “As for those in Group B, we have played against them before and we know them, so I can say it will not be difficult to play against them. We played against Nigeria in the final of the 2023 WAFU Zone B U-20 Women's Cup in Kumasi which we won, we have played against Cameroon in qualifying matches and we have also played friendly matches with Morocco so we know them,” he said . Preparation Speaking on the preparations, Coach Basigi said the team had already camped at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram and started undergoing certain training principles to ensure the goal was achieved. 'We're already in camp. The time is so close and we can't take any chances. We have started playing friendly matches and we are training to assess our fitness and get the team in shape for the African Games,” he revealed. The 13th edition of the African Games will take place from March 8 to 24, 2024 in Accra. The African Games are a multi-sport competition aimed at promoting elite African sport and promoting cultural exchanges between the member states of the African Union. Other disciplines that are participated in are handball, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, teqball, volleyball and weightlifting.

