ICC Cricket World Cup leaves Disney Star with a loss of $315 million





Disney Stars' sports segment saw its operating loss jump 144% to $315 million (Rs 2,583 crore) as of December 2023, compared to $129 million (Rs 1,057 crore) in the same quarter last year due to higher rights costs due to the airing of the ICC Cricket World Cup, according to The Walt Disney Company's quarterly results announced on Thursday. India was the exclusive host of the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, in which 10 teams played 48 matches between October 5 and November 19, 2023. Disney Star, which owned the ICC TV and digital media rights until 2023, broadcast the matches on its Star network of channels. It also streamed the matches for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app to compete with Reliance Industries-backed JioCinema, which streamed the 2023 IPL cricket matches for free. According to the company's first quarter results, Star India's revenue in the sports segment rose 71% to $399 million in the October-December 2023 period, compared to $233 million in the previous year's quarter, but operating loss increased from $129 million to $315 million during the period. . The press release highlighting the profits said: The increase in operating loss at Star was due to the telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup in the current quarter compared to the ICC T20 World Cup in the previous year's quarter, which resulted in (a) An increase in programming and production costs due to higher average costs per match and more matches broadcast and (b) Growth in advertising revenues due to more units delivered and an increase in average viewership, partially offset by a decrease in rates. Walt Disney Company's total sports revenue increased 4% to $4.8 billion and total sports operating loss in the first quarter of FY24 decreased 37% to $103 million, compared to $164 million in the previous year's fiscal year. (Disney's overall) Sports operating profit improved year-on-year on the strength of ESPN, partially offset by lower results at Star India, driven by higher rights costs due to the ICC Cricket World Cup broadcast, management said in the earnings call. The once-in-four-year tournament is estimated to have generated between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,200 crore in combined advertising revenue across TV and digital platforms, compared to the Rs 1,350 crore it generated four years ago in the 2019 edition . India hosted the coveted tournament after a gap of 12 years. It was the first time that India was the exclusive host. It co-hosted the tournament with Pakistan in 1987, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1996, and with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011. Australia won the 2023 edition of the tournament. (Exchange rate considered: $1 million = Rs 8.2 crore) Also read |Build your own PC and mobile games for free without coding! Everything about Unreal Engine 5

