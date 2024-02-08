Puck yes! Women's hockey scores success – The Oracle





The Hamline Womens Hockey team has developed into a force to be reckoned with this season, posting an impressive overall record of 165 and a nine-game win streak that tied the program record.

The team's chemistry has been a key ingredient to their recent success, with a focus on teamwork and a commitment to continuous improvement.

They are my best friends and family. We want to win for each other, said Captain Elizabeth Valley.

A distinctive feature of the team's performance is the unity between the players. Head Coach Whitney Colbert emphasizes that personal achievement contributes to the group's overall success, reinforcing a culture that showcases teamwork. The girls work together, and no matter who scores the goal, it's a team effort, Colbert said.

This mentality follows the team even beyond the rink, reflected in the bond between players living together and enjoying each other's company off the ice, creating a family culture that goes beyond just the game.

Colbert also attributes much of the team's success to the depth of their lineup. The roster's variability allows the Pipers to deal with challenges that may arise during the season, demonstrating the team's resilience.

We have a lot of upperclassmen leading this team who have created a great team culture. That has allowed us to show resilience in games, senior Olivia Rinzel said.

Although injuries are few, these have been expertly managed by an excellent athletic trainer, and players have shown remarkable fortitude in overcoming bumps and bruises. The depth of the team was also a saving grace, with other players doing their bit to fill any gaps in the lineup and contribute meaningfully to the matches.

As the team continues to enjoy a winning streak, it is clear that the women's hockey team remains focused on their goals. Rinzel expresses the team's mentality.

This team believes it is important that every game is earned and not given. We know it won't be easy, and I think that discipline and dedication will keep us grounded, Rinzel said.

The team's mantra revolves around taking one game at a time, consistently striving to get one percent better every day.

The Gustavus Womens Hockey team proved to be tough competition and showed their own skills and determination. What defined the Pipers this weekend, however, was their unwavering resilience and fierceness on the ice.

Despite the losses, the team fought fearlessly and left everything on the rink. Players, coaches and fans alike recognize that even in the face of adversity, the team's spirit remains unbroken, and they are more determined than ever to come back stronger in the coming matches. Story continues below ad

