Welwyn Paralympic star Ryan wins first Para table tennis gold





Paralympic wheelchair rugby champion Chris Ryan celebrates an “amazing week” by winning his first gold in Para table tennis. The victory meant the silver and bronze he also won at the ITTF Brazilian Open. It's been just ten months since his international debut and less than two years since he led the country's wheelchair rugby team to its first Paralympic gold at Tokyo 2020. “I am so proud of what I have achieved,” says Ryan from Welwyn Garden City. “It was a great week and it was great to win. “I feel like this is the first time I've played a consistent period of training like I can.” The 32-year-old, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a car accident at the age of 17, won the men's doubles in Class 4 in Sao Paolo on Sunday with Spanish partner Daniel Rodriguez. It was an upgrade from the bronze they won at the French Para Table Tennis Open last year. They defeated Brazilian home favorites Conrado Contessi and Jean Carlo de Oliveira Padilha in the final 3-0. Megan Shakleton, gold medal winner in Brazil in women's singles, won bronze in mixed doubles with Chris Ryan He also took home bronze in the mixed grade 4-7 doubles with teammate Megan Shakleton, the winner of GB's second gold of the tournament in the women's grade 4-5 singles. The pair were defeated 3-0 in the semi-final against the Chileans Luis Bustamante Flores and Tamara Leonelli Leonelli. “Both my doubles partners were brilliant. “We've had some good wins along the way, so we've gained a lot of experience with the tactics involved in doubles compared to singles.” Ryan's medal haul also included silver in the men's Class 2 singles final against world number five Luis Rodrigo Bustamante Flores of Chile, winning 3-1. The winner of the Welwyn and Hatfield Sportsperson of the Year award has always loved competition and was about to turn professional as a golfer when he had his accident. He thought he would never play sports again. He was introduced to wheelchair rugby in 2010 during a year of rehabilitation in the specialist spine unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire. After being sacked, he joined a club in London and in 2013 he was selected for the GB squad and appointed vice-captain a year later. Historic victory over the US He made his Paralympic Games debut as captain in Rio 2016 and led the team to their third consecutive European Championship title in 2019. His excellent performances in wheelchair rugby continued at Tokyo 2020, where he led the GB team to a historic 54-49 victory over three-time Games champions USA. Ryan now proves his authority in Para table tennis. If he continues to impress, he could be selected for his third Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 in August. “There are a few things I can work on to take it to the next level and I can't wait to build on this performance,” he said in Brazil. Follow the news from the East of England Facebook, Instagram And X. Do you have a story? E-mail [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

