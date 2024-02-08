Legendary Ricky Ponting joins American Major League Cricket after his financially successful debut

Ricky Ponting becomes coach of the Washington franchise in Major League Cricket (Photo by Matt … [+] Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

After exceeding its financial targets in an historic debut season, Major League Cricket has unveiled its biggest signing for the fledgling league that hoped to take the Commonwealth's popular sport to new heights in the coveted US venue.

Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting has been announced as the new coach of Washington Freedom in a two-year deal that adds weight to the lucrative MLC, which has lured a number of international star cricketers at its launch.

Since his legendary career ended in 2012, Ponting has coached in the Indian Premier League and was also a renowned analyst on television in Australia, where he demonstrated a knack for reading the play akin to Tony Romo's fortune teller routine in the N.F.L. .

“Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket,” said Ponting. “I am impressed with everyone involved in Washington Freedom.”

Ponting adds gravitas to the league, which has a significant footprint from cricket powerhouses Australia and India. Cricket New South Wales has a “strategic” partnership with the Washington DC franchise.

Ricky Ponting is a legendary cricket figure (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington owner Sanjay Govil said Ponting would help create “a legacy of excellence in American cricket”. “As we look to the future, it is clear that our ambitions require a figure of unparalleled stature and expertise,” he said.

“Ricky's legendary status, characterized by his leadership, winning mentality and dedication to nurturing talent, aligns perfectly with our goals.

“His understanding of our vision – to elevate the profile of the sport in the U.S. and develop local talent – ​​resonates with our mission.”

MLC is expected to expand and expand from its successful debut season, with more than 70,000 fans coming to the 18-day tournament played at the 7,200-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas and the rather modest Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

The broadcast was broadcast to 87 countries around the world and, importantly, some games were shown live on CBS Sports Network in the US

As I reported late last year, the six-team tournament had revenue of about $8 million, which exceeded the projected figure of $5 million.

Details about the new season will be announced soon, with organizers saying the tournament will start on July 4 and end in early August. That means the second edition of the MLC will last longer, with owners hoping for a home and away format, with teams playing each other twice, to eventually sustain the competition.

“The ownership group in the MLC would like next season to be a full season, but scheduling will be important,” San Francisco Unicorns co-owner Anand Rajaraman said last September.

“It should last about a month and involve double headers, but hopefully there won't be too many games played in the heat.”

Major League Cricket to be played in July (AP Photo/LM Otero) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

MLC has helped change the maligned perception of cricket in a country where the sport struggled for relevance and was beset by internal unrest.

With more than $100 million invested, helped by influential Indian businessmen, some of whom are based in Silicon Valley, MLC has been able to compete financially with many of the other high-profile T20 leagues as cricket finally penetrates the world's largest sporting market.

MI New York – owned by Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani – are the title holders. The second season of MLC starts days after the T20 World Cup, which is co-hosted by the USA

It will be the first time a Cricket World Cup will be played in the US, with the tournament's marquee match between bitter rivals India and Pakistan being staged in New York. Tickets for the June 9 blockbuster start at $150.