Men's Tennis Defeats Tulane – LSU





BATON ROUGE, LA The LSU Men's Tennis Team (7-1) defeated the Tulane Green Waves (0-3) 6-1 on Wednesday night at the LSU Tennis Complex. Double

The Tigers fought to secure the doubles point, playing out all three matches. At No. 3 doubles, Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin teamed against Benji Jacobson and Fynn Kuenkler. The Tiger duo won 6-1 and improved their combined record on court No. 3 to 2-0. On court number 1, Stefan Latinovic and Aleksi Lofman faced Luc Hoeijmans and Alex Bancila. Latinovic and Lofman fell with a score of 2-6, leaving the final court where the doubles match would be decided. On court No. 2, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the team game with victory. . Hotard and Stoupe narrowly defeated Luka Petrovic and Billy Suarez 6-4 to earn the doubles point for the Tigers. The LSU duo now has a perfect 4-0 record on the No. 2 court together. Singles

The Tigers kept the doubles momentum going and posted five singles wins. On court No. 3, Stoupe faced Petrovic at number 95. Stoupe narrowly claimed the first set, 6-4, and dropped only one game in the second set as he won 6-1 to come out on top in the singles match. With the win, Stoupe improved his singles record to 4-1 in doubles. On court no. 2, Lofman faced Bancila. Lofman lost 6-4, 6-4. Penzlin returned to the No. 6 singles match against Rafael de Alba. Penzlin made quick work of both sets to win 6-2, 6-3, giving the Tigers another point. With tonight's win, he increased his record to 7-0 on court No. 6. Rudy Ceccon made his first appearance on field No. 4 for the 2024 season in tonight's game. Ceccon fought to beat Hoeijmans 6-4 in the first set and quickly won the second set 6-1. Ceccon now has an overall dual score of 5-2. Dong went to three sets on court No. 5 against Kuenkler. Dong came out strong in the first set and won 6-1. Kuenkler won the second set 6-2, making a third set necessary. In the final set, Dong came back to quickly secure the win with a score of 6-2. The final victory of the evening was secured by Latinovic on court number 1. Latinovic faced Suarez in three sets. Latinovic opened the match with a win in the first set, beating Suarez 6-4. The second set was won by Suarez 6-3, forcing the third set. In the final set, Latinovic narrowly won 7-5, making the final score for the match 6-1. Next one

The Tigers will compete in a double header on Sunday, February 11 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first game starts at 11 a.m. against UNC Wilmington. The Tigers will take on Southern at 3:30 p.m. Results LSU 6, Tulane 1 Double

1. Hoeijmans/Bancila (TUL) final. Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) 6-2

2. Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) final. Petrovic/Suarez (TUL) 6-4

3. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) def. Jacobson/Kuenkler (TUL) 6-1 Singles

1. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Billy Suarez (TUL) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

2. Alex Bancila (TUL) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. #95 George Stoupe (LSU) def. Luka Petrovic (TUL) 6-4, 6-1

4. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Luc Hoeijmans (TUL) 6-4, 6-1

5. Chen Dong (LSU) def. Fynn Kuenkler (TUL) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Rafael de Alba (TUL) 6-2, 6-3 Match notes

Order of finish: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles (3, 2, 6, 4, 5, 1)

