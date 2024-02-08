No. 15 Cal Opens ITA National Indoors Vs. No. 5 Michigan







Kelley L Cox/KLC photos Jessica Alsola and No. 15 Cal hope to contribute to the 2016 National Indoor Championship.

The 15th-ranked California women's tennis team heads north this week for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, with the Golden Bears opening the tournament against fifth-ranked and fourth-seeded Michigan in the first round on Friday at 9 a.m. PT at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle. The annual tournament features 16 of the nation's top teams, including defending champion, top-ranked and top-seeded North Carolina – competing over four days for the ITA national indoor crown. Cal is one of four Pac-12 teams, including second-seeded Stanford, USC and Washington, competing for the championship in Seattle. In 2016 Cal head coach Amanda Augustus led the Bears to the national indoor title, marking the program's first national team championship. Competition information ITA National Team Indoor Championship – First Round Kal (2-0) vs. Michigan (5-1) When: Friday, February 9, 11am PT

Where: Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle, Washington.

Watch: Nordstrom Tennis Center Livestream, Cracked rackets live stream The winner between Cal and Michigan will advance to Saturday's quarterfinals, scheduled for 9 a.m. PT at the Nordstrom Tennis Center, to face the winner of the first round between fifth-seeded Pepperdine and Virginia. The semifinals will take place on Sunday and the finals are scheduled for Monday at noon PT. Some matches at ITA National Indoor will take place at the Seattle Tennis Club. Last Timeout: Bears fly through Norman to progress Cal defeated Illinois 4-0 on Jan. 27 and then defeated host and No. 16 Oklahoma 4-3 on Jan. 28 to claim the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Norman and advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Cal won the doubles point in both matches. The relatively new duo of Jessica Alsola And Valentina Ivanov (3-0 record) took both points, beating Illinois' Kida Ferrari and Violeta Martinez 6-2, and OU's Julia Garcia Ruiz and Chloe Noel 6-2. Katja Wiersholm Ranked 36th in singles at the time, she secured victory over Illinois when she defeated Josie Frazier 6-1, 6-2 on court four. Lan Mi secured the victory over the Sooners and booked the Bears' ticket to Seattle when she defeated Emma Staker 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 on court-6 singles. Poll position After the Bears' sharp fall and equally strong start to 2024, Cal gained seven positions in the ITA individual polls released Wednesday Doubles: No. 16 Hannah Villers Moeller And Mao Mushika . Singles: No. 19 Katja Wiersholm no. 21 Hannah Villers Moeller no. 22 Jessica Alsola no. 51 Valentina Ivanov no. 71 Lan Mi and no. 105 Berta Passola Folk . Cal remains at No. 15 in the team poll; the ITA will announce the next team rankings on February 14. Amanda Augustus In Michigan Now in her 17th year as head coach at Cal, Amanda Augustus was previously the head coach at Michigan and led the Wolverines to a 17-8 record and the NCAA second round in 2006-07. She also served as an assistant coach at Michigan during the 2005-06 season. The 1999 Cal graduate left the Maize and Blue to succeed Jan Brogan as head coach of the Blue & Gold in 2007. ITA National Indoors 2016 Led by multiple All-Americans, including Maegan Manasse, Zsofi Susanyi, Lynn Chi, Denise Starr, Klara Fabikova and Karla Popovic, Cal captured the title at the 2016 National Team Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, with freshman Olivia Hauger finishing 4- 3 win over North Carolina in the finals. Hauger defeated Marika Akkerman 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 to earn fourth- and sixth-seeded Cal's victory over the third-seeded and fifth-seeded Tar Heels at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Wisconsin. Leading up to the finals, Cal defeated the host Badgers 4-0, with Chi earning the first-round win, Starr's 4-1 victory over No. 7 Virginia in the quarterfinals and Popovic Cal's 4-3 victory in the semifinal win over 16th-ranked Ohio State. Exploring the bears Hannah Villers Moeller who is currently 14-6 in singles, won the singles title in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and built a 13-2 record to earn her No. 12 ranking in the fall

who is currently 14-6 in singles, won the singles title in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and built a 13-2 record to earn her No. 12 ranking in the fall Viller Moeller ended the first half of the season by reaching the singles quarterfinals of the ITA National Fall Championships

The 14th ranked Viller Moeller and Mao Mushika who have an 18-3 record in doubles, won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships title and reached the round of 16 of the ITA National Fall Championships

who have an 18-3 record in doubles, won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships title and reached the round of 16 of the ITA National Fall Championships In the fall Jessica Alsola (now 15-7) reached the consolation finals of the ITA National Fall Championships, advanced through the qualifying rounds to the main event of the ITA All-American Championships, in which she reached the quarterfinals and reached the round of 16 in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships Katja Wiersholm from the Seattle suburb of Kirkland had an impressive start to 2023-2024, including winning the top-level singles title at the Cal Fall Invitational and reaching the quarterfinals at regionals

from the Seattle suburb of Kirkland had an impressive start to 2023-2024, including winning the top-level singles title at the Cal Fall Invitational and reaching the quarterfinals at regionals Valentina Ivanov who has a 7-1 record in singles, was 7-0 before suffering her first loss (to Julia Garcia Ruiz, 6-1, 6-2) in the 4-3 win at Oklahoma

who has a 7-1 record in singles, was 7-0 before suffering her first loss (to Julia Garcia Ruiz, 6-1, 6-2) in the 4-3 win at Oklahoma Newly arranged Lan Mi (22-2) has won 16 straight singles matches; the junior won the top-level singles crown at the Saint Mary's Fall Invitational in October

(22-2) has won 16 straight singles matches; the junior won the top-level singles crown at the Saint Mary's Fall Invitational in October A product of Barcelona, ​​Spain, Berta Passola Folk has a 13-6 singles record

has a 13-6 singles record Cal Athletics Hall of Famer and two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year is in her 17th year as head coach at her alma mater

the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year is in her 17th year as head coach at her alma mater Assistant coach and former Cal men's tennis player Sean Hill is in his second year on the Cal staff Exploring the Wolverine Michigan started the season with a 4-2 loss at No. 5 Oklahoma State, but has since won five straight, including a 4-3 finish at No. 13 Oklahoma, a pair of 4-0 wins over Utah and Arkansas in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Ann Arbor, a 5-2 win over No. 11 Virginia at home and a 4-1 win over No. 8 Florida on Tuesday at home

Four Wolverines are ranked in singles: No. 9 Kari Miller, No. 18 Julie Fliegner, No. 57 Lily Jones and No. 124 Gala Mesochoritou

The duo of Miller and Jaedan Brown are in fifth place in doubles

Ronni Bernstein followed Amanda Augustus as head coach of the Wolverines and is in her 17th year at Michigan The next time Cal remains on the road to play San Diego State on Feb. 18 and at UCLA on Feb. 19. Stay informed For more coverage of the bears, follow them on Twitter (@CalWomensTennis), Instagram(@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook(/CalLadiesTennis/).)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/2/7/womens-tennis-no-15-cal-opens-ita-national-indoors-vs-no-5-michigan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos