IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli will miss the third Test, but the window remains open for his return in the fourth and fifth Tests | Cricket news

VIRAT Kohlis' comeback to the Indian cricket team is expected to be further delayed as India's star batsman is certain to miss the third Test against England in the ongoing five-match series. But the door is not closed on a return before the five-match series against England ends.

The reason Kohli's inclusion in the third Test, scheduled to begin in Rajkot from February 15, now seems unlikely is that the Indian cricket team talisman had not announced his availability for the Rajkot Test on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, there could be good news for the Indian team as two match-winners are likely to return to the squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Higher Selection Committee (BCCI) is expected to meet virtually on Thursday to choose the team for the remaining three Test matches and it is understood that they will choose a squad without Kohli in it. When the former captain is available for selection, he will be added to the squad.

The five-match Test series is evenly matched after India won the second Test to draw the match at 1-1.

Kohli had missed the first two Test matches of the series due to personal reasons and it is learned that he had flown to England with his family afterwards.

Virat will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Indian side. He has not informed us so far, but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team, a BCCI official said.

Three days before the series started, Kohli had told the Indian team management and selectors that he wanted a break. In its press release, the BCCI stated, “While representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations require his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the board and team management have extended their support to the star batsman.”

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers, Kohli's close friend and former teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, had revealed that Kohli was expecting his second child.

All I know is that he is doing well. He is spending some time with his family and that is why he is missing the first two Test matches. I'm not going to confirm anything further. I can't wait to see him again. He is doing well, he is doing well, says AB de Villiers in a video.

Yes, his second child is on the way. Family time and things are important to him… I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat on that. He absolutely made the right decision.”

Seniors to return

The Indian players who will be picked for the third Test have been asked to report in Rajkot on February 11. It is understood that KL Rahul will return to the Indian side after missing the Visakhapatnam Test due to a quad strain.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also shown good progress after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The team management is confident that he will also be deployable on his own field.

Meanwhile, the team management has left it to Jasprit Bumrah to decide whether he wants to play the third Test. The Indian cricketers have a break of more than ten days before the Rajkot Test starts.

It is understood that the medical team will submit its report on Bumrah's workload management to the selection committee and the panel will then answer a question on whether the speedster should play or not. However, the team management and selectors will take Bumrah's own input before arriving at a decision.