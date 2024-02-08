Oregon Ducks football signs top-5 recruiting class heading into 2024





While the 2024 version of National Signing Day was uneventful for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team, it did provide some finality to one of the Ducks' highest-rated recruiting classes in program history. The 247Sports Composite Rankings, which combines rankings from 247Sports, Rivals.com, ESPN and more to provide consensus team and player rankings, lists the Ducks as the third-best class in the country, behind only Georgia and Alabama. Oregon's 29-player class consists of 22 consensus four-star recruits, six three-star prospects and one two-star punter. West Linn's Gage Hurych signs to play at Oregon More than two dozen of those 29 players had signed during the early signing period in December, with only three-star kicker Gage Hurych of West Linn and four-star receiver Gatlin Bair signing during the final signing day Wednesday. Hurych is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 32 kicking recruit nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking, and rated as the No. 21 kicking prospect by 247Sports. The Oregon native made eight field goals as a junior in 2022 and recorded touchbacks on 88% of his kickoffs. Bair was one of the last major recruits available after originally committing to Boise State last year before a coaching change. Reportedly linked to Michigan and the Ducks, one of the fastest players in the class of 2024 committed to Eugene just before signing day. Bair set track records in Idaho with times of 10.15 for 100 meters and 20.56 for 200 meters, although he told outlets he probably wouldn't follow the track in Oregon. The Idaho native won't join Oregon's roster until he completes a two-year LDS mission. His NLI ties him to Oregon for one academic year, meaning he will return to college football in free agency in 2026 and can join any program, but Bair told SBLive that as long as Lanning remains in Oregon, he fully intends to keep his promise. The Ducks also have one of the top incoming transfer classes in the country, coming in at No. 3 in 247Sports' team rankings. You can follow along with The Register-Guard's transfer portal tracker. Oregon Football's Dan Lanning on 2024 team: 'We have a lot of talent on this roster' With the 2024 lesson largely behind us, Lanning sat down with Oregon radio crew Jerry Allen and Joey McMurray to talk about the Ducks' latest lesson. He didn't mince his words when talking about what 2024 could look like for the Ducks. “We have to go play games and see how we play as a team, but we have a lot of talent on this roster,” Lanning said. “It's the most talented squad I've had since we've been here.” When asked if Oregon's 2024 team has a championship roster, Lanning said work has only just begun on building for this fall. “I think we have the pieces of the puzzle that will allow us to have a really good team and only time will tell what that looks like,” he said. “It's about our offseason work. On paper you don't win a game. You have to go practice, you have to become a team and that's the process for us building a team over the next few months.” Oregon football game set Oregon's annual spring game takes place April 27 at Autzen Stadium. Game time and broadcast information have not yet been announced. Oregon Football's 2024 Signing Class Name / Position Judgement School/residence Length weight Gatlin Bair/WR Burley / Burley, identity card 6-1, 194 Aydin Breland/DL Mater Dei / Santa Ana, CA 6-5, 290 Devin Brooks/OL Clackamas / Clackamas, OR 6-4, 290 Fox Crader/OL Evergreen / Vancouver, WA 6-6, 285 Trent Ferguson/OL West Salem / Salem, OR 6-7, 300 Dakoda Fields / CB Junipero Serra / Gardena, CA 6-2, 185 Aaron Bloemen / DB Forney / Forney, Texas 6-0, 202 Tionne Gray / DL Hazelwood Central / Florissant, MO 6-6, 295 Dillon Gresham / WR San Jacinto / San Jacinto, CA 6-0, 175 Gage Hurych / K West Linn / West Linn, OR 6-1, 175 Jericho Johnson/DL Armijo/Fairfield, CA 6-3, 366 Jaxson Jones/EDGE Yuma Catholic / Yuma, AZ 6-3, 215 Tyler Kinsman/P Skyview/Nampa, ID 6-5, 225 John Laulea / CB College of St. Matthews / St. Matthews, CA 6-4, 185 Kingston Lopa/LB Grant Union / Sacramento, CA 6-5, 190 Jeremiah McClellan / WR Christian Brothers College / Saint Louis, MO 6-0, 190 Jacob McRoy/OT Clay-Chalkville / Pinson, AL 6-8, 365 Luka Moga / QB Sunnyslope/Phoenix, AZ 6-2, 190 Kamar Mothudi/LB Los Alamitos / Los Alamitos, CA 6-2, 228 Ify Obidegwu / CB St. Frances Academy / Baltimore, MD 6-2, 190 Ryan Pellum / WR Millikan / Long Beach, CA 5-11, 170 Brayden Platt/LB Yelm / Yelm, WA 6-1, 222 AJ Pugliano / TE North Medford / Medford, OR 6-4, 220 Jack Ressler/WR Mater Dei / Santa Ana, CA 5-11, 195 Da'Jaun Riggs / RB St. John's / Washington, DC 6-0, 202 Elijah Rushing / EDGE Salpointe Catholic / Tucson, AZ 6-6, 251 Roger Saleapaga / WR Orem / Orem, UT 6-4, 220 Xadavien Sims / DL Durant/Durant, okay 6-3, 275 Dylan Williams/LB Long Beach Poly, CA 6-3, 210 Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard.

