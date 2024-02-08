Sports
Men's tennis breaks even, ladies go 12 in busy weekend – The Villanovan
Villanova men's tennis split a two-match weekend, traveling to Hamilton, NY to defeat Colgate 4-3 on Saturday, February 3 and then Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, February 4 to take on Lehigh, who turned 25.
Against Colgate, senior Josh Robinson and freshman Thomas Wakefield teamed up in doubles to win 64. Junior Lukas Choi and freshman Will Monahan lost 64, as did seniors Noah Winton and Eitan Kromchenko in third doubles.
The Wildcats rebounded in singles, with Robinson winning a two-set tiebreaker. Senior Ryan Nguyen fell 46, 62, 64 and Monahan claimed a key match against Colgate's Ben Graham. Wakefield fell to fourth place, but Choi leveled the match after a three-set win (6-4, 4-6, 6-1). The match ended in a close call and the outcome depended on Khromchenko, who showed up and defeated Colgate's Falcon in an epic tiebreaker.
Against Lehigh, in doubles, Robinson and Wakefield opened again, beating Lehigh's Kleiman and Blekman by 64. Monhan and Choi, along with Winton and Khromchenko, both lost their respective matches by 64.
In singles, Robinson lost a three-set match after a strong opening (7-5, 5-7, 2-6), and Nguyen dropped a match at the two spots. Monahan and Choi both lost, and Wakefield continued to win with an 8–4 fifth-place victory. Khromchenko won with a gold set, turned 80 and won back-to-back singles matches.
The men's team, which is building an overall record of 12, next plays on the road against Rider University on Friday, February 9.
The women's team faced three opponents this weekend and tied a record 12 in their dual matches with Lehigh, Providence and Brown.
On Friday, the Wildcats traveled to Bethlehem, PA and lost in what turned out to be a nail-biter, losing by 43.
In doubles, freshman Miriam Gondorova and senior Ami Grace defeated Dougah Gaborik and Forkner 62, the second straight victory for the freshman-senior duo in doubles. The sophomore team of Emi Callahan and Maggie Gehrig, as well as graduate Amanda Rivera-Gonzalez and junior Valieriia Kornieva, ended up losing 62 in doubles.
In singles, sophomore Maddie Gehrig won her first singles match of the 2024 season after rebounding from a first-set loss.
Gondorova and fellow freshman Lauren Monti continue to do better in singles. In the two places, Gondorova won in two sets (7-5, 6-2) and Monti in three (2-6, 7-5, 7-6). Kornieva fell in the third set of her match, along with Callahan and freshman Maddie Hillis, who was making her spring debut.
On Saturday, February 3, the Wildcats traveled to Providence, RI to open Big East play for the spring season, in what would end in a resounding 70 Villanova sweep of the Friars.
Our Providence action was without Miram [Gondorova], who is our number three player, said head coach Steve Reiniger. I thought the team did very well, especially in doubles.
In doubles, Rivera-Gonzalez and Dougah started with an impressive win of 60, followed by a win of 63 for Callahan and Gehrig and a win of 62 for the newly formed team of Kornieva and freshman Jenna Stevens.
Singles were all wins for the Wildcats. Dougah won in straight sets, partnering Gehrig in the two holes. Kornieve won convincingly in three sets (6-4, 1-6, 6-1) and Callahan defeated her opponent in straight sets. Stevens earned her first doubles victory as a freshman with a win of 62, 64 and Monti won again in dominant fashion with a box score of 61, 60.
The women's team stayed in Providence and took on Brown on Sunday, losing 61.
Callahan and Gehrig's opening doubles match started but ended in a DNF (didn't end). Stevens and Rivera-Gonzalez fell 60, then Monti and Kornieva followed with a loss of 61.
In singles, Dougah opened and continued her successful weekend, taking the match to a three-set victory. Gehrig fell in straight sets, along with Kornieva, Callahan and Monti. Stevens lost in a sixth-place tiebreaker to conclude the weekend match.
Reininger was particularly impressed with Dougah's performance over the weekend.
Amy Grace [Dougah] was our only winner against Brown, she played the lights out, Reiniger said. The way she represents our school on the field is excellent and will not be influenced by anything. She is a true leader.
The women's team, with a record of 15 after the weekend, travels to Temple for their next match on Sunday, February 11.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanovan.com/24833/sports/mens-tennis-breaks-even-women-go-1-2-in-busy-weekend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's tennis breaks even, ladies go 12 in busy weekend – The Villanovan
- MPs called for better protection to be given to experienced youth
- Why are we now seeing an “alarming increase” in measles cases?
- Anies: the dark horse of the elections who opposes the displacement of capital – Politics
- Saif Ali Khan discusses the child star craze in Bollywood
- AI.Fashion raises $3.6 million in seed funding
- SEND struggle: years waiting for out-of-school education support
- Puttshack, mini-golf course with arcade and bar, opens February 10 at Natick Mall
- Oregon Ducks football signs top-5 recruiting class heading into 2024
- Polls in Pakistan: with Imran Khan in prison, the cards are clear for Nawaz Sharif's return to power
- Ten years after Barack Obama's beige suit turned heads, Hollywood is catching up with Donald Glover, Tom Hiddleston and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, all of whom bravely wore beige on the red carpet.
- Trends and innovations in the wedding dress industry