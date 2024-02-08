Men's tennis breaks even, ladies go 12 in busy weekend – The Villanovan

Villanova men's tennis split a two-match weekend, traveling to Hamilton, NY to defeat Colgate 4-3 on Saturday, February 3 and then Bethlehem, PA on Sunday, February 4 to take on Lehigh, who turned 25.

Against Colgate, senior Josh Robinson and freshman Thomas Wakefield teamed up in doubles to win 64. Junior Lukas Choi and freshman Will Monahan lost 64, as did seniors Noah Winton and Eitan Kromchenko in third doubles.

The Wildcats rebounded in singles, with Robinson winning a two-set tiebreaker. Senior Ryan Nguyen fell 46, 62, 64 and Monahan claimed a key match against Colgate's Ben Graham. Wakefield fell to fourth place, but Choi leveled the match after a three-set win (6-4, 4-6, 6-1). The match ended in a close call and the outcome depended on Khromchenko, who showed up and defeated Colgate's Falcon in an epic tiebreaker.

Against Lehigh, in doubles, Robinson and Wakefield opened again, beating Lehigh's Kleiman and Blekman by 64. Monhan and Choi, along with Winton and Khromchenko, both lost their respective matches by 64.

In singles, Robinson lost a three-set match after a strong opening (7-5, 5-7, 2-6), and Nguyen dropped a match at the two spots. Monahan and Choi both lost, and Wakefield continued to win with an 8–4 fifth-place victory. Khromchenko won with a gold set, turned 80 and won back-to-back singles matches.

The men's team, which is building an overall record of 12, next plays on the road against Rider University on Friday, February 9.

The women's team faced three opponents this weekend and tied a record 12 in their dual matches with Lehigh, Providence and Brown.

On Friday, the Wildcats traveled to Bethlehem, PA and lost in what turned out to be a nail-biter, losing by 43.

In doubles, freshman Miriam Gondorova and senior Ami Grace defeated Dougah Gaborik and Forkner 62, the second straight victory for the freshman-senior duo in doubles. The sophomore team of Emi Callahan and Maggie Gehrig, as well as graduate Amanda Rivera-Gonzalez and junior Valieriia Kornieva, ended up losing 62 in doubles.

In singles, sophomore Maddie Gehrig won her first singles match of the 2024 season after rebounding from a first-set loss.

Gondorova and fellow freshman Lauren Monti continue to do better in singles. In the two places, Gondorova won in two sets (7-5, 6-2) and Monti in three (2-6, 7-5, 7-6). Kornieva fell in the third set of her match, along with Callahan and freshman Maddie Hillis, who was making her spring debut.

On Saturday, February 3, the Wildcats traveled to Providence, RI to open Big East play for the spring season, in what would end in a resounding 70 Villanova sweep of the Friars.

Our Providence action was without Miram [Gondorova], who is our number three player, said head coach Steve Reiniger. I thought the team did very well, especially in doubles.

In doubles, Rivera-Gonzalez and Dougah started with an impressive win of 60, followed by a win of 63 for Callahan and Gehrig and a win of 62 for the newly formed team of Kornieva and freshman Jenna Stevens.

Singles were all wins for the Wildcats. Dougah won in straight sets, partnering Gehrig in the two holes. Kornieve won convincingly in three sets (6-4, 1-6, 6-1) and Callahan defeated her opponent in straight sets. Stevens earned her first doubles victory as a freshman with a win of 62, 64 and Monti won again in dominant fashion with a box score of 61, 60.

The women's team stayed in Providence and took on Brown on Sunday, losing 61.

Callahan and Gehrig's opening doubles match started but ended in a DNF (didn't end). Stevens and Rivera-Gonzalez fell 60, then Monti and Kornieva followed with a loss of 61.

In singles, Dougah opened and continued her successful weekend, taking the match to a three-set victory. Gehrig fell in straight sets, along with Kornieva, Callahan and Monti. Stevens lost in a sixth-place tiebreaker to conclude the weekend match.

Reininger was particularly impressed with Dougah's performance over the weekend.

Amy Grace [Dougah] was our only winner against Brown, she played the lights out, Reiniger said. The way she represents our school on the field is excellent and will not be influenced by anything. She is a true leader.

The women's team, with a record of 15 after the weekend, travels to Temple for their next match on Sunday, February 11.