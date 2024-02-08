Family fun on match days at LNER Stadium – News





There's fun for all the family at every home game this season, with plenty of activities at Poacher's Den. Introduced for the 2022/23 season by the club's Foundation, Poacher's Den is City's family-friendly area open to supporters of both sides ahead of matches at LNER Stadium. Located on the north side of the GBM stand and accessed via Sincil Bank, there is a pool table, putting green and speed stack challenge. A new TV has also been installed for those who want to play FIFA on the PlayStation. This is all in addition to the Xbox, table tennis, football table and other fun activities with each game. Poacher's Den is just one of the free activities taking place at every home game, with free children's football sessions on the 3G pitch opposite the SRP stand every Saturday from 12.30pm. Reservations are not necessary, you can simply arrive from 12.30 pm. There will also be an interactive challenge at the University of Lincoln Fan Village at each match, which is free to enter. And for those who want to relax and enjoy the atmosphere, there is a wide range of food and drink options in the Fan Village – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The fun doesn't stop at the turnstiles either, with plenty of exciting moments in the LNER Stadium as we prepare for kick-off. Supporters from both clubs could be chosen to enjoy a magical pre-match moment, with fans invited to watch the warm-ups from the pitch or from the dugouts – and youngsters from home and away reading for the teams.

