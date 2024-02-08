Virat Kohli to miss 3rd and 4th Tests against England; also doubtful for 5e | Cricket

Virat Kohli's much-awaited return has been postponed as the former India captain is expected to miss the upcoming Test matches against England. Former India skipper Kohli was unavailable for the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Kohli-less Team India suffered a defeat in the opener against Hyderabad before the hosts leveled the series at 1-1 with a win over England in the Visakhapatnam match on Monday. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session (BCCI-X)

Due to personal reasons, Kohli withdrew from the first two England Tests on January 22, three days before the start of the series opener in Hyderabad. Kohli arrived in Hyderabad the same day to join the Indian squad for the first Test against England. Kohli was later released from the Indian squad and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also requested privacy from the media and fans over the ace cricketer's brief exit.

Virat Kohli remains absent from the Indian squad

According to the latest developments, Kohli will remain unavailable for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Ben Stokes England. This is evident from a report submitted by ESPNCricinfo, it is learned that Kohli will miss the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests. With Kohli missing the first two matches of the five-match Test series, India fielded Rajat Patidar as batting replacement for the former Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma's Team India also missed the services of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and ex-vice-captain KL Rahul in the second Test against England.

Is Kohli likely to miss the rest of the England series?

The report added that there are doubts over Kohli's participation in the fifth and final Test of the bilateral series. The third Test between the two teams will be contested on February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India will meet England in Ranchi for the fourth Test, while Dharamsala will host the final match of the series on March 7.

What about Rahul and Jadeja?

The BCCI is monitoring the fitness of Indian duo Jadeja and Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. All-rounder Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury in the 1st Test against England. Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps after the series opener. Hosts India added Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar to the Test squad for the Vizag encounter. Rested for the previous match, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is also tipped to return to the playing XI for the third Test against England.