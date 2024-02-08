Sports
Virat Kohli to miss 3rd and 4th Tests against England; also doubtful for 5e | Cricket
Virat Kohli's much-awaited return has been postponed as the former India captain is expected to miss the upcoming Test matches against England. Former India skipper Kohli was unavailable for the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Kohli-less Team India suffered a defeat in the opener against Hyderabad before the hosts leveled the series at 1-1 with a win over England in the Visakhapatnam match on Monday.
Due to personal reasons, Kohli withdrew from the first two England Tests on January 22, three days before the start of the series opener in Hyderabad. Kohli arrived in Hyderabad the same day to join the Indian squad for the first Test against England. Kohli was later released from the Indian squad and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also requested privacy from the media and fans over the ace cricketer's brief exit.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Mohammed Shami settles the GOAT debate and names the most dangerous batsman in the world
Virat Kohli remains absent from the Indian squad
According to the latest developments, Kohli will remain unavailable for the 3rd and 4th Tests against Ben Stokes England. This is evident from a report submitted by ESPNCricinfo, it is learned that Kohli will miss the Rajkot and Ranchi Tests. With Kohli missing the first two matches of the five-match Test series, India fielded Rajat Patidar as batting replacement for the former Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma's Team India also missed the services of experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and ex-vice-captain KL Rahul in the second Test against England.
Is Kohli likely to miss the rest of the England series?
The report added that there are doubts over Kohli's participation in the fifth and final Test of the bilateral series. The third Test between the two teams will be contested on February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India will meet England in Ranchi for the fourth Test, while Dharamsala will host the final match of the series on March 7.
What about Rahul and Jadeja?
The BCCI is monitoring the fitness of Indian duo Jadeja and Rahul at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. All-rounder Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury in the 1st Test against England. Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps after the series opener. Hosts India added Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar to the Test squad for the Vizag encounter. Rested for the previous match, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is also tipped to return to the playing XI for the third Test against England.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/virat-kohli-to-remain-absent-from-india-squad-3rd-4th-england-tests-doubts-over-5th-report-jadeja-rahul-101707315711832.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Virat Kohli to miss 3rd and 4th Tests against England; also doubtful for 5e | Cricket
- Dakota Johnson steps out in a daring black Tom Ford dress in New York
- What happened when computers learned to read?
- Who is Boris Nadezhdin, Putin's challenger who hopes to run in the Russian presidential election?
- It is no wonder that measles has become a global pandemic.But the numbers are 'staggering'
- Old photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during 'court sentencing' edited to include beard
- Xi tells Putin that China and Russia should oppose interference
- Trump defends Bud Light before lobbyist fundraiser
- Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of her film's release. Watch | Bollywood
- Google's Gemini AI app is coming to phones, making it easier for people to connect to their digital brains
- A training center provides motivation to young earthquake survivors in southern Türkiye
- Dakota Johnson Impresses in Bodycon Black Dress with Sheer Panels While Out and About in NYC