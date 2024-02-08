Sports
Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class: Bulldogs football signees
STARKVILLE National Signing Day was a quiet day for Mississippi State football, with first-year coach Jeff Lebby adding just two players.
The Bulldogs got signings from wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee, who had been committed since transferring from Ole Miss in December, and defensive lineman Josaiah Knight.
To call Knight's addition a surprise would be going too far, according to the three-star prospect 247Sports Composite Rankings, after recently visiting MSU. It was a notable addition, however, considering Knight signed with Illinois during the early signing period.
Lebby completed his first recruiting class at Mississippi State with 24 signees, including 22 secured during the early signing period. The Bulldogs announced 15 early entries. MSU's class is ranked No. 28 nationally and No. 14 among the 16 SEC schools.
Mississippi State is coming off a 5-7 season in which former coach Zach Arnett was fired midseason. It was the first time MSU failed to reach a bowl game since the 2009 season.
Mississippi State football recruiting class 2024: Everyone who signed
WR Sanfrisco Magee
Residence: McComb, ma'am. (McComb)
Vital values: 6-2, 200 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 793; position ranking: No. 108
DL Josaja Knight
Residence: Tallahassee, Florida (Gadsden County)
Vital values: 6-3, 230 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 596; position ranking: no. 39
QB Michael Van Buren
residence: Bowie, Md. (St. Frances Academy)
Vital values: 6-1, 180 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 239; position ranking: no. 16
OT Jimothy Lewis
Residence: Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)
Vital values: 6-6, 275 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 381; position ranking: no. 33
S Cyrus Reyes
Residence: Katy, Texas (Taylor)
Vital values: 6-1, 190 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,874; position ranking: no. 180
WR Mario Craver
Residence: Birmingham, AL (Clay-Chalkville)
Vital values: 5-10, 179 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 305, position ranking: No. 48
DL Terrance Hibbler
Residence: Lexington, Miss. (Holmes County Central)
Vital values: 6-3, 275 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 474; position ranking: no. 56
RB Johnnie Daniels
Residence: Crystal Springs, Mrs. (Copiah-Lincoln Community College)
Vital values: 5-10, 195 pounds
247Spors Composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 29; position ranking: no. 1
DL Ashun Shepphard
Residence: Brandon, Mrs. (East Mississippi Community College)
Vital values: 6-3, 260 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 43; position ranking: no. 13
LB Branden Jennings
Residence: Jacksonville, FL (Hinds Community College)
Vital values: 6-3, 240 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 27; position ranking: no. 2
RB Xavier Gayten
Residence: Brookhaven, Mrs. (Brookhaven)
Vital values: 6-0, 190 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 470; position ranking: no. 34
CB Elia Kanon
Residence: Coconut Creek, Florida (Coconut Creek)
Vital values: 6-0, 170 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,173; position ranking: no. 107
S Jatavious Johnson
Residence: Hooks, Texas (hooks)
Vital values: 6-2, 180 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,107; position ranking: no. 95
OT TJ Lockhart
Residence: Kilmichael, Mrs. (Winona)
Vital values: 6-5, 380 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 885; position ranking: no. 63
OT Lucas Werk
Residence: Lausanne, Tennessee (Lausanne Collegiate School)
Vital values: 6-6, 295 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,312; position ranking: no. 103
S Tyler Woodard
Residence: Memphis, Tennessee (Freedom Prep Academy)
Vital values: 6-2, 200 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 26; position ranking: no. 3
LB Fred Clark
Residence: Kilmichael, Mrs. (Winona)
Vital values: 6-2, 235 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 813; position ranking: no. 71
DL Kai McClendon
Residence: Gulfport, Mrs. (Gulfport)
Vital values: 6-2, 330 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,323; position ranking: no. 138
LB Marcus Ross
Residence: New Hebron, Ms. (East Mississippi Community College)
Vital values: 6-2, 220 pounds
247Sport composite: Not judged
WR JJ Harrell
Residence: Sardis, ma'am. (North Panola)
Vital values: 6-1, 185 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 218; position ranking: no. 37
TE Jacorey Whitted
Residence: McCalla, Ala. (McCadory)
Vital values: 6-6, 265 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 546; position ranking: no. 31
WR Ricky Johnson
Residence: Warner Robins, Georgia (Houston County)
Vital values: 6-2, 185 pounds
247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,133; position ranking: no. 151
ATH Braylon Burnside
Residence: Starkville, Mrs. (Starkville)
Vital values: 6-0, 195 pounds
247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: 222; ranking: 8
CB Bryan Lanier
Residence: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Paul W. Bryant)
Vital values: 6-1, 185 pounds
247Sport composite: Not judged
Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at[email protected]or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter,@skrajisnik3.
