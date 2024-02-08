Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class: Bulldogs football signees





STARKVILLE National Signing Day was a quiet day for Mississippi State football, with first-year coach Jeff Lebby adding just two players. The Bulldogs got signings from wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee, who had been committed since transferring from Ole Miss in December, and defensive lineman Josaiah Knight. To call Knight's addition a surprise would be going too far, according to the three-star prospect 247Sports Composite Rankings, after recently visiting MSU. It was a notable addition, however, considering Knight signed with Illinois during the early signing period. Lebby completed his first recruiting class at Mississippi State with 24 signees, including 22 secured during the early signing period. The Bulldogs announced 15 early entries. MSU's class is ranked No. 28 nationally and No. 14 among the 16 SEC schools. Mississippi State is coming off a 5-7 season in which former coach Zach Arnett was fired midseason. It was the first time MSU failed to reach a bowl game since the 2009 season. Mississippi State football recruiting class 2024: Everyone who signed WR Sanfrisco Magee Residence: McComb, ma'am. (McComb) Vital values: 6-2, 200 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 793; position ranking: No. 108 DL Josaja Knight Residence: Tallahassee, Florida (Gadsden County) Vital values: 6-3, 230 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 596; position ranking: no. 39 QB Michael Van Buren residence: Bowie, Md. (St. Frances Academy) Vital values: 6-1, 180 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 239; position ranking: no. 16 OT Jimothy Lewis Residence: Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy) Vital values: 6-6, 275 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 381; position ranking: no. 33 S Cyrus Reyes Residence: Katy, Texas (Taylor) Vital values: 6-1, 190 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,874; position ranking: no. 180 WR Mario Craver Residence: Birmingham, AL (Clay-Chalkville) Vital values: 5-10, 179 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 305, position ranking: No. 48 DL Terrance Hibbler Residence: Lexington, Miss. (Holmes County Central) Vital values: 6-3, 275 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 474; position ranking: no. 56 RB Johnnie Daniels Residence: Crystal Springs, Mrs. (Copiah-Lincoln Community College) Vital values: 5-10, 195 pounds 247Spors Composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 29; position ranking: no. 1 DL Ashun Shepphard Residence: Brandon, Mrs. (East Mississippi Community College) Vital values: 6-3, 260 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 43; position ranking: no. 13 LB Branden Jennings Residence: Jacksonville, FL (Hinds Community College) Vital values: 6-3, 240 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 27; position ranking: no. 2 RB Xavier Gayten Residence: Brookhaven, Mrs. (Brookhaven) Vital values: 6-0, 190 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 470; position ranking: no. 34 CB Elia Kanon Residence: Coconut Creek, Florida (Coconut Creek) Vital values: 6-0, 170 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,173; position ranking: no. 107 S Jatavious Johnson Residence: Hooks, Texas (hooks) Vital values: 6-2, 180 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,107; position ranking: no. 95 OT TJ Lockhart Residence: Kilmichael, Mrs. (Winona) Vital values: 6-5, 380 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 885; position ranking: no. 63 OT Lucas Werk Residence: Lausanne, Tennessee (Lausanne Collegiate School) Vital values: 6-6, 295 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,312; position ranking: no. 103 S Tyler Woodard Residence: Memphis, Tennessee (Freedom Prep Academy) Vital values: 6-2, 200 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 26; position ranking: no. 3 LB Fred Clark Residence: Kilmichael, Mrs. (Winona) Vital values: 6-2, 235 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 813; position ranking: no. 71 DL Kai McClendon Residence: Gulfport, Mrs. (Gulfport) Vital values: 6-2, 330 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,323; position ranking: no. 138 LB Marcus Ross Residence: New Hebron, Ms. (East Mississippi Community College) Vital values: 6-2, 220 pounds 247Sport composite: Not judged WR JJ Harrell Residence: Sardis, ma'am. (North Panola) Vital values: 6-1, 185 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: No. 218; position ranking: no. 37 TE Jacorey Whitted Residence: McCalla, Ala. (McCadory) Vital values: 6-6, 265 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 546; position ranking: no. 31 WR Ricky Johnson Residence: Warner Robins, Georgia (Houston County) Vital values: 6-2, 185 pounds 247Sport composite: 3 stars; national ranking: No. 1,133; position ranking: no. 151 ATH Braylon Burnside Residence: Starkville, Mrs. (Starkville) Vital values: 6-0, 195 pounds 247Sport composite: 4 stars; national ranking: 222; ranking: 8 CB Bryan Lanier Residence: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Paul W. Bryant) Vital values: 6-1, 185 pounds 247Sport composite: Not judged Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at[email protected]or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter,@skrajisnik3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/mississippi-state/2024/02/07/mississippi-state-recruiting-class-2024-ranking-bulldogs-football-jeff-lebby-signees/72457202007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos