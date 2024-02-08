Princeton University

February 10 | 7:00 PM | Cheel Arena

Game notes

Princeton at St. Lawrence

February 11 | 7:00 PM | Appleton Arena

THE ALL-TIME SERIES WITH CLARKSON

The Tigers enter this weekend's trip to Clarkson with a 35-89-7 all-time record against the Golden Knights. The Tigers look for their seventh win over Clarkson and first since a 3-2 (OT) win in Game One of the 2014 ECAC First Round. Overall, Princeton is 4-6-1 in their last eleven games against Clarkson .

THE ALL-TIME SERIES WITH ST. LAWRENCE

Princeton is 28-73-11 all-time against St. Lawrence and 11-37-4 on the road. In total, dating back to 2/10/2017, the Tigers have won seven of the last eleven meetings, including three in Canton.

ADAM ROBBINS AMONG PLAYERS NATIONALLY ON HOBEY BAKER FAN VOTING LIST

This weekend he started averaging a point per game with seven goals and twelve assists, good for 19 points in 19 games. Adam Robbins is Princeton's representative on the Fan Vote list for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award. With 48 career points in 100 games, Robbins ranks No. 93 in career points by a Princeton men's ice hockey player.

IN RANKED TEAMS

The Tigers have recorded 20 wins over their opponents during the competition Ron Fogarty 's tenure, including a 2-1 (OT) win over No. 10 Cornell on 11/18/23. Princeton also picked up a 5-0 win over No. 20 RIT last year and a 3-2 (OT) win over No. 12 Providence and a 5-4 win over No. 8 Cornell in 2021-2022. Princeton has at least one win over a ranked team in each of the last eight seasons.

VIOLATION ON POINT

Princeton has hit the net more than three times in 12 of 21 games this season. There was balance in the scoring with 16 different goal scorers and nine Tigers in double figures in points. 15 of Princeton's 16 scorers this season have at least two goals.

POWER PLAY WILL BE DISABLED

The Tigers are 21-for-63 on the power play this season, connecting at 33.3%, which leaves them leading the ECAC and second in the nation behind Michigan (35.8%). Princeton is ahead of Minnesota-Duluth (27.6%), Harvard (27.1%), Michigan State (26.5%) and Boston University (26.1%). In total, 10 different players have PPGs for the Tigers — Kai Daniells And Jack Cronin lead with four each while Adam Robbins And David Jacobs have three PPGs each.

HARD CATS

So far this season, Princeton has reached overtime six times in 21 games, with another decided by one goal with less than 1:00 left in regulation time. The Tigers won four of their six overtime games during the 5:00 OT period and claimed the shootout over Harvard in another.

Overall, the Tigers are 4-0-2 when games reach OT. There are ten teams in the country without an overtime loss this season, but none have played as many OT games (6) as the Tigers.

GOING OVERTIME

The 2023-24 Tigers have played a total of six overtime games and won four this weekend. Going back to 1967-68, that number is equal to the most overtime wins by a Princeton team during the regular season (2006-07, 1980-81). The high mark for regular-season overtime games by a Princeton team is nine (2006-07, 1997-98). In terms of a complete season including playoffs, the most OT games were played by the 2006–07 team, which played in 11 and won five.

THE MURPH

For the second year in a row Ian Murphy is the team's top scorer. After posting 9-10-19 numbers in 2021-22, he posted 15-14-29 last season and led Princeton in goals, assists and points. This year he has just under points per game (5-9-14) and starts the season with points in 12 of his 18 games – including a seven-game streak (2g, 6a) of 11/18-12/9.

CLIMBING THE MAP

Ian Murphy enters this weekend with 62 career points (29g, 33a) in 75 games. His 62 career points rank No. 58 all-time and No. 9 for a player who played only three seasons.

JACK ATTACK

Jack Cronin scored five PPGs and was second on the team with 12 total goals last year. Last year he scored ten more goals than in his first season, and his growth of twelve points between 2021-22 and 2022-23 was the most of any player on the team. Cronin's 24 career goals are second-most among an active Princeton player and he is coming off a three-point night (1g, 2a) against Army last Tuesday. He enters the night with points in nine of his last twelve games (6g, 6a).

OF THE SOUL

Junior defender Noah de la Durantaye posted a career-high 17 points last season, up from 10 as a rookie in 2021-2022. He leads all returning defensemen in goals (4), assists (13) and points (17). This season he has 14 points (2g, 12a) in 21 games played and last weekend against Dartmouth he had a four-game points streak (1g,4a).

GORMAN FAMILY SCORING RACE

Sophomore Brendan Gorman is chasing his older brother Liam (class of 2023) and father Sean (class of 1991) who are on his family's all-time list of top scorers. Brendan averaged 0.6 points per game as a true freshman last season.

1. Liam Gorman — 36 pts. (16g, 20a) in 91 matches

2. Brendan Gorman — 34 pts. (10g, 24a) in 51 games

3. Sean Gorman – 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games

ABOUT ADAM

During his first 49 games of college hockey, Adam Robbins achieved 15 points (5g, 10a, 0.3ppg). Since then, he has recorded 34 points in 53 games played (13g, 21a, 0.7ppg). He has a career-high of 20 points (8g, 12a) through 21 games this season, and also set career highs in goals and assists. He enters the game with points in 12 of his last 16 games, tallying 16 points (7g, 9a) in that span. Robbins scored the OTGWG against Yale and landed at No. 5 during that evening's Sportscenter Top-10 Plays – the second time in his career he landed on the #SCtop10 on a penalty against Harvard on 1/6/23, which was No. 4 .

During the 2020-21 year, Robbins won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel.

SET SEITZ

Another NYC product had a standout 2022-23 Nick Seitz . Last year, he posted a career-high 15 points (9g, 6a) in 28 games after putting up 11 points (3g, 8a) in his first 56 games. He has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 21 games this season, including 3-assist games at Dartmouth (11/4) and against Harvard (12/30). Seitz is the active leader in career games played by a Tiger with 105 and will play his 100th game at Quinnipiac on 12/1.

CARABINE CARRIES ITS WEIGHT