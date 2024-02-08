Alabama Football adds three players to complete its 2024 recruiting effort





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football has announced the addition of a receiver Ryan Williams edge Noah Carter and linebacker QB Reese to the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period. Williams, Carter and Reese join the fall signing period's 23 high school signees from 10 states and two countries: Alabama (11), California (2), Florida (2), Texas (2), Arizona (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi (1) Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (1) and Tennessee (1), along with Germany (1) and Canada (1). Ranked by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster six defensive backs, six linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive linemen, three on the offensive line, two running backs and two tight ends. Among the 26 players added during the early signing period are: Five signees who are five-star prospects ( Zabien Brown , Jaylen Mbakwe Zay Mincey, Caleb Odom , Ryan Williams ) and 17 players who are four-star athletes from at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, On3, On3 Consensus, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

, , , , , , , , Steve Bolo Mboumoua, Zay Mincey, , , , , , , 12 players in the Top247: Jeremiah Beaman , Zabien Brown , Noah Carter , Amari Jefferson , Daniel Hill , Jaylen Mbakwe Zay Mincey, Caleb Odom , Casey Poe , Kevin Riley , Jayshawn Ross , Ryan Williams Name Pos. Ht. Weight Place of residence/previous school Jeremiah Beaman DL 6-4 265 Birmingham, AL/Parker Zabien Brown D.B 6-0 180 Santa Ana, California/Mater Dei Sterling Dixon LB 6-3 211 Spanish Fort, Ala./Spanish Fort Noah Carter LB 6-4 220 Peoria, Ariz./Centennial Isaiah Bay DL 6-2 275 Phoenix City, Ala./Central Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton WR 5-10 175 Daingerfield, TX/Daingerfield Joe Jonathan OEL 6-5 294 Clearwater, FL/Cavalry Christian Amari Jefferson WR 6-0 200 Chattanooga, Tenn./Baylor School Cayden Jones LB 6-4 210 Arden, NC/Christ School Daniel Hill RB 6-1 232 Meridian, ma'am./Meridian Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. D.B 5-11 192 Gadsden, Ala./Gadsden City Jay Lindsey THE 6-5 235 Butler, Ala./Patrician Academy Jaylen Mbakwe D.B 5-11 170 Pinson, Ala./Clay-Chalkville Steve Bolo Mboumoua DL 6-4 275 Québec, Canada/Notre Dame de Foy Zay Mincey D.B 6-3 180 Daytona Beach, Florida/Mainland Rydarrius 'Red' Morgan D.B 6-0 175 Phoenix City, Ala./Central Caleb Odom THE 6-5 215 Carrollton, GA/Carrollton Justin Okoronkwo LB 6-3 215 Munich, Germany/Thérèse von Bayern School Casey Poe OEL 6-4 290 Lindale, TX/Lindale QB Reese LB 6-0 210 Birmingham, AL/Ramsay Kevin Riley RB 5-11 195 Northport, Ala./Tuscaloosa County Jayshawn Ross LB 6-4 220 Kansas City, MO/Liberty North Will Sanders OEL 6-3 290 Brookwood, Ala./Brookwood Rico Scott WR 6-0 185 Harrisburg, Pa./Bishop McDevitt Ryan Williams WR 6-0 165 Saraland, Ala./Saraland Peyton Woodyard D.B 6-2 188 Bellflower, California/St. Johannes Bosco

