Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray reveal ATP Tour secrets in hilarious new tennis social media post

So it turns out, tennis fans, that we've all been fooled by the ATP Tour.

In fact, tennis pros have been lying to us for more than half a century, at least on the men's side.

The true story has all been revealed in a hilarious social media post from the ATP Tour that has just gone live and is quickly gaining massive popularity.

The truth is, when the ATP Tour started in 1972, it was actually the beginning of a scripted reality show, so of course we're kicking off this year with Season 52.

Some players you thought you knew and loved, or loved to hate, are actually actors.

Meet Fraser McKnight, who plays Sir Andy Murray.

Yeah, I mean, I think people don't realize that. It's all just a script, McKnight says in the video.

So I've been part of this show, or ATP Seasons, as we call them, for 16, 17 years, Critchley explains.

The players, the matches, it's all just a bit made up. It's a bit like wrestling or reality TV shows, like none of it is real.

We usually get our storylines at the beginning of the year and try to make everything look natural.

You know, let's face it, people are stupid, so they'll buy anything.

We just try to make everything look real and the viewers seem to love it.

There's also the fantastically named Bert Critchley, who does his best to get into the mind of his character, Novak Djokovic.

Something that I'm really trying to evoke with this Novak character is not just the performance and the performance, but a little more essence, a little more personality, try to make people identify with him.

I want to bring the truth to Novak. What does he think, what does he feel? What would motivate him if he were a real person?

Other characters who play a role in the behind-the-scenes shoot include Gael Monfils, one of the most athletic players in tennis history on the court, who in reality struggles terribly with his coordination, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Stan Wawrinka, Francis Tiafoe, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz.

Some of the best moments are saved for Rublev, who goes behind the scenes as he shoots some of the soundbites he supposedly makes on the field, including grunting while holding only a frying pan and squeaking a sneaker on a tile.

Jenny Page and Jamie Turner are introduced as the show's writers.

Welcome everyone, as usual, you know what we're going to do here, the main storylines for the season, Turner says during a group brainstorming session.

Where do you want to start?

Turner in particular is looking forward to the new season.

The start of any new seasons is exciting. Seeing our words come to life was a real buzz, he said.

The ATP Tour even went to great lengths to create Instagram accounts for all the characters in the video.

The online reaction was excellent, with Djokovic fueling the brilliant promotion with a comment about his own semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner at this year's Australian Open, a tournament he has won 10 times.

Happy to be part of another ATP season, the world number 1 wrote on X. Great group of actors, very proud to be part of this cast.

Normally the writers start the season with my character Novak winning the Australian Open title. So for anyone who doesn't like the beginning of this season, please contact the director.

US Open champion Coco Gauff is another who loves the promotion.

This is hilarious, omg, she wrote on X with a crying emoji. Whoever came up with the concept deserves a raise!