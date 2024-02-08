UW opens season in Puerto Vallarta





PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico No. 7 Washington kicks off the 2024 season with the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, February 8, with the Huskies taking on No. 17 Nebraska at 4:30 PM PT. The Huskies play two games on Friday, starting with Utah Valley at 4:00 PM PT and defending champion and preseason No. 1 Oklahoma in the Friday night cap. Washington closes the tournament against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:00 PM PT. All matches are streamed on FloSoftball. This is a paid subscription service. WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday vs. No. 17 Nebraska

Nancy Almaraz Stadium | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

4:30 PM PT | Flo Softball Friday vs. Utah Valley

Nancy Almaraz Stadium | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

4:00 PM PT | Flo Softball vs. No. 1 Okla

Nancy Almaraz Stadium | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

6:30 PM PT | Flo Softball Saturday vs. Iowa State

Nancy Almaraz Stadium | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

2:00 PM PT | Flo Softball SUMMARY 2023 The Dawgs are coming off a 2023 season in which they made their 15th trip to the Women's College World Series and finished with an overall record of 44-15 and 16-8 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies finished third in the conference after the regular season and third in the first Pac-12 Tournament. UW had three named as NFCA All-Americans Baylee Klingler (First team), Sami Reynolds (Third team) and Ruby Meylan (Third team). OPENING WEEKEND SUCCESS Dating back to 2014, the Huskies are 45-4 on opening weekend. Last season, the Huskies went 4-1 at the Mark Campbell Invitational, with the lone loss coming against Oklahoma. Before that, Washington went undefeated on opening weekend the previous three seasons. DAWGS WORLDWIDE

Ruby Meylan , Lindsay Lopez , Jillian Celis , Sister Bates And Heather Tarr all represented national teams this summer along with former Huskies Taran Alvelo and Baylee Klingler . Meylan played with Team USA during the Japan All-Star Series in August. Bates, Tarr and Klingler competed with the U.S. National Team in the WBSC World Cup Group A and the Pan American Games. Lopez and Celis represented Mexico at the Canada Cup and the Pan American Games, while Alvelo played with Team Puerto Rico in the World Cup qualifier and the Pan American Games. HEAVY SCHEDULE The Huskies' 2024 schedule includes 10 teams ranked in the NFCA of USA Softball's preseason Top 25 poll. The teams include Oklahoma, Florida State, Stanford, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah, LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Kentucky, with 2024 opponents Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota and Cal receiving votes. COUNTDOWN TO 800 Head coach Heather Tarr is 12 wins for 800 in her career, all in Washington. Tarr ranks 29th among active Division I head coaches in total wins and 13th among coaches who have coaches at only one school. Her winning percentage of .725 is 10th among current DI head coaches. ALWAYS VS. NEBRASKA Washington is 12-4 all-time against the Cornhuskers. The last meeting between the teams took place on February 22, 2020 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, with the Huskies winning 10-2 in six innings. Washington is on a four-game winning streak. ALWAYS VS. UTAH VALLEY The Huskies are 7-0 all-time against Utah Valley. The last meeting took place last season in Seattle, where the Huskies won 9-1 in five innings. ALWAYS VS. OKLAHOMA Washington is 15-13 all-time against Oklahoma. Last season, the Sooners won their only game 5-4 on opening weekend in Irvine, California. Oklahoma is on a three-game winning streak in the series. ALWAYS VS. IOWA STATE The Huskies and Cyclones have met once before in program history, with Washington winning the game 1-0 on Feb. 227, 2022 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. For more information about the UW softball team, follow @UWSoftball on X and Instagram.

