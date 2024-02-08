Sports
It was an extremely quiet National Signing Day for the Hokies
Wednesday was National Signing Day and it was a quiet day as far as the Virginia Tech football team is concerned. Why? That's because the early signing period in December took a lot of the strength from this day in Blacksburg, along with the transfer portal The events of that month made it a slow day in terms of news surrounding the Hokies.
Overall, Early Signing Day has become “THE Signing Day,” which takes a lot of the excitement out of February. This day in February used to be special and there was wall-to-wall coverage across multiple platforms on the ESPN Network, not to mention social media. In February it just doesn't matter anymore.
How can we ensure that it becomes a big problem again in February? The easy way is to eliminate the early signing period and push the transfer portal back until after the bowl games and playoffs are completed. I'm sure that will never happen, but you can dream, right?
Virginia Tech has many of its early signees on campus participating in workouts. This lesson promises to have an impact as early as this fall. Hokies coach Brent Pry and his staff have placed an increased emphasis on recruiting in the state of Virginia and it has paid off by landing five Top 20 recruits from the state in the Class of 2024.
As for the Class of 2025, Virginia Tech, along with several other schools, will likely get the decision this week from two Virginia recruits, wide receiver Jayden Anderson and cornerback Knahlij Harrell, who are due to announce their school of choice in the next few days. . One or both players committing to Virginia Tech would be a huge recruiting win for Pry and his staff.
