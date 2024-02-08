



OMAHA, born. — Creighton Center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of 15 men on the Watch List for this year's Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. Kalkbrenner leads the BIG EAST with 2.59 blocked shots per game, which ranks sixth nationally. In league play, Kalkbrenner leads the conference with 2.91 blocked shots per game. He also ranks third in the BIG EAST in field goal percentage (.630), fifth in rebounds per game (7.7) and sixth in points per game (16.7). Last season the Florissant, Mo. native player the eleventh player in league history to be named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year multiple times, and he was also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year. He was recognized by Field of 68 as their National Defensive Player of the Year. Kalkbrenner has also been named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Watch List, the Wooden Award Preseason Watch List and Preseason Naismith Award Watch List during his senior campaign. He was also named a Preseason All-American by 247Sports, CBS Sports, FOXSports.com and Sporting News. Last year, the 10 semi-finalists for the award were named on February 28, and on March 14 the list was narrowed to four finalists. Jaylen Clark of UCLA was declared the winner at the Final Four on April 2. Other past winners include Auburn's Walker Kessler (2021-22), Baylor's Davion Mitchell (2020-21), Kansas' Marcus Garrett (2019-20), Washington's Matisse Thybulle (2018-19) and West Virginia's Jevon Carter (2017-18). . Creighton (16-6, 7-4 BIG EAST) is ranked 19th nationally and plays Providence, Central on FS2 tonight at 7:30 PM. The Friars have the only other member of the BIG EAST on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List in guard Devin Carter. FIRST AND LAST NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. Senior G Penn State Ree Beekman Senior G Virginia Adem Bona – I'm Not Afraid (Official Music Video) Sophomore F/C UCLA by John Broome Junior F/C Chestnut brown Devin Carter Junior G Providence Ryan Dunn Sophomore G Virginia Zach Edey Senior c Purdue Dajuan Harris Jr. Junior G Kansas Jaelenhuis Graduated student G New Mexico Ryan Kalkbrenner Senior c Creighton Tamin Lipsey Sophomore G The state of Iowa Kevin McCullar Jr. Senior G Kansas Clifford Omoruyi Senior c Rutgers Jamal Shead Senior G Houston To Zach Zeigler Junior G Tennessee

