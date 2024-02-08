Vidler's need for speed puts Pakistan in his sights

Ten years ago, a wide-eyed eight-year-old watched in awe as Mitchell Johnson curled his moustache, stared at the England batters and claimed a bucketful of wickets in the 2013-14 home Ashes.

When Ryan Harris bowled Alastair Cook the first ball of the innings in the Perth Test, that young boy decided he wanted to steam in with ball in hand and just bowl fast.

Today, Callum Vidler shows just that at the U19 World Cup, leading wicket-taker for Australia as they head into tonight's semi-final against Pakistan (7pm AEDT, Amazon Prime Video).

“It's hard not to be inspired to become a fast bowler and watch that as a young child,” Vidler tells ICC.

“I thought to myself, 'That's what I want to do,' you know? Bowl fast. Just run in and bowl fast.

“Watching them was my first inspiration to take up cricket and fast bowling.”

Every Mitchell Johnson wicket from the 2013-2014 Ashes

Inspired by fellow Queenslanders Johnson and Harris, Vidler went from backyard cricket through the ranks of Queensland, picking the brains of former Australian star Andy Bichel, and more recently Queensland Cricket coach Hamish Bennett, along the way.

“They helped me keep it nice and simple and bowl my best ball and back myself to deliver and hopefully change a game,” says Vidler.

Throughout his career across age groups, one thing remained constant: his love for fast bowling. That's the 'whole point' of doing what he does, says the young Australian tearaway: simply bowl fast.

“If anyone ever tells me to slow down, I don't listen to them,” he says.

“Speed ​​is my point of difference, my best attribute.

“I've also learned to use it wisely, not just with pace, but also swinging the ball, using my variations and all that.

“But if someone tells me to slow down, it never works. The whole point is to bowl fast.”

Vidler claims he recently reached a speed of 90 mph (143 km/h) and thinks he might be even faster now.

For someone who raises at the sight of Johnson bouncing batters at an intimidating pace, Vidler is much more subdued with his aggression, combining short balls with lofted balls in pursuit of swing, aiming to hit good areas, the stumps to fall and force mistakes with variations in length.

It's what he did against England that was his best performance in the tournament so far, when he claimed 4-29.

“In the first ten overs I try to swing the ball and attack the stumps, but I also like to use the bumper to surprise the batsman and not become predictable with my height,” Vidler explains.

The young man's discipline is also reflected in his grades. No bowler in the current tournament has a better average than Vidler's 7.81. The 11 wickets he has taken works out to a miserly economy of 3.55.

However, Vidler is quick to emphasize that this is a product of teamwork. “We did our best when we built up pressure as a unit,” he said.

“Tom Straker and Charlie Anderson haven't really been lucky in terms of wickets, but they have built up the pressure. And Mahli [Beardman] and myself have been rewarded with a few wickets.

“Initially we want to build pressure by attacking the stumps and keeping the heat on.”

While Johnson and Harris inspired Vidler to take up bowing soon, the 18-year-old says he's “not tall enough or scary enough” to emulate the legendary left-armer's reputation and now looks to Pat Cummins as his role model.

“In my younger teens, watching Pat Cummins, with his skill and pace, just a class above everyone else, it inspired me and I definitely look up to him,” Vidler said.

“Hopefully we can continue Australia's track record of performing excellently in ICC tournaments.”

A final against India awaits, but Australia must first face Pakistan in tonight's semi-final, who are also undefeated in the tournament so far. Vidler believes Australia's bond and unity as a group will get them through.

That unity was created through tough journeys and difficult situations on and off the field. “Almost all our team members knew each other before (this tournament). Touring England (in 2023) playing ODI and red ball matches against another U19 side helped enormously,” Vidler said.

“It was the first away match for cricket for many of us. With these trips you don't just learn on the field, a lot of the learning happens off the field too. It has helped the team bond and look after each other and ourselves on tour.”

Vidler has great respect for the Pakistan attack, saying his side will be especially wary of Ubaid Shah.

“Pakistan has tremendous attacking speed,” Vidler said. “Ubaid, Naseem Shah's brother, has taken many wickets and taken a step forward in the big games.

“There are a few other tall guys, it will be a great battle. But we believe that our fast bowlers can outplay their fast bowlers.

“The battle between us and their hitters will be intriguing.

“We want to give their hitters a chance and stick to our skills.”

Match schedule of the Under 19 World Cup in Australia in 2024

January 22: Australia defeated Namibia by four wickets

January 25: Australia defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs

January 28: Australia defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets

January 31st: Australia defeated England by 110 runs (DLS)

February 2: No result against West Indies

February 8th: Second semi-final, Australia v Pakistan, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

February 11: Final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

The full tournament schedule can be found here

Australian selection: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan OConnor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen