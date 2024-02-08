Four Blue Devils listed in the latest ITA tennis rankings





DURHAM The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its first set of spring singles rankings this week with four Blue Devils Katie Codd , Shavit Kimchi , Ellie Coleman And Brianna Shvets included in the top 100. Codd, a sophomore from Carlsbad, California, leads the way at No. 63, while Kimchi is No. 76, Coleman is at No. 84 and Shvets is at No. 91. This season, Codd has totaled eleven team wins, including a 6-1 dual match ledger. She has two wins this season against No. 12 Celia Belle Mohr of Vanderbilt and No. 122 Selin Ovunc of Auburn. Codd has won nine of her eleven singles matches. Kimchi, a freshman from Sdey Hemed, Israel, has compiled an 8-5 record on the season as a rookie. She plays at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in dual match play and has registered a 5-3 ledger. Kimchi has a total of four team victories against ranked opponents, including three in the top-30. Coleman has won five of her last six matches and now has a 10-8 record on the season. She recently earned her first win of the season against Princeton's Madeleine Jessup, who was ranked No. 93. Coleman, a native of Midland, Michigan, has a career dual match record of 36-17. Shvets, a graduate student from Pennington, N.J., has won seven of her last eight matches and is 5-1 in dual match play to open the season. She has an all-time record of 92-37 and is coming off a win over 99th-ranked Ahmani Guichard of UCLA. Duke is off until Friday, Feb. 23 while the Blue Devils travel to Miami to open ACC action at noon To stay up to date with Blue Devils women's tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/2/8/DukeWTEN”. Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu #Good week

