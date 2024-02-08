Collegiate postseason hockey headed to Ford Ice Center Clarksville this weekend





CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) This weekend, the Ford Ice Center in Clarksville will host the College Hockey South playoffs from February 9-11. College Hockey South is a member conference of AAU College Hockey, which bills itself as the future of non-varsity college hockey.” according to the league's official website. A total of eleven postseason games will be played between two separate brackets. One group will consist of four Division 1 men's hockey teams, while the other will consist of six women's hockey teams. The men's bracket consists of teams from the University of Alabama, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina and the University of Tampa. College Hockey South Division 1 Playoff Bracket. (Contributed by College Hockey South) The weekend kicks off with qualifying games between the University of Tampa, number one overall in the bracket, and fourth overall in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, we have the number two seed, the South Carolina Gamecocks, taking on the three seed, the Georgia Bulldogs. The winners of those games will then advance to the championship game on Saturday, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. The full schedule can be found in the chart below. Match up Date Time (1) Tampa vs. (4) Alabama February 9th 3 p.m (2) South Carolina vs. (3) Georgia February 9th 19:00 3rd Place Game: TBD Feb. 10 12:30 pm Championship Match: TBD Feb. 10 4:30 in the afternoon As for the women's postseason tournament, the following teams will play at the Ford Ice Center: Auburn University, University of Georgia, University of Miami, University of South Carolina, University of Southern Florida and University of Tampa. The University of Tampa will serve as the single seed on the women's side, while the Georgia Bulldogs will be the second seed. They each receive a first round bye for their regular season performance. College Hockey South Women's Playoff Round. (Contributed by College Hockey South) The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on Auburn University in the qualifying round. Next up, the Miami Hurricanes will take on USF. Each of these matches takes place on Friday. The full schedule can be found in the chart below. Match up Date Time (3) South Carolina vs. (6) Auburn February 9th 5:45 PM (4) Miami vs. (5) USF February 9th 9:45 PM 5th place game: TBD Feb. 10 11 hours (1) Tampa vs. TBD Feb. 10 3 p.m (2) Georgia vs. TBD Feb. 10 7:30 PM 3rd Place Game: TBD February 11 10am Women's Championship Match February 11 11:30 Event details Guest tickets start at $15, but fans will have the opportunity to purchase a pass to all games for just $20, according to a press release from College Hockey South. College Hockey South Commissioner Kyle Knell said the tournament in Clarksville is the first of its kind. “We want to lay the foundation for these new divisions during our conference,” Knell said. The growth over the past few years has been incredible, and I have no doubt that our conference and these divisions will continue to thrive in the future. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the arena and if you can't make it, you can watch all of the weekend's games live on the College Hockey South YouTube channel. For questions about the tournaments, please email [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clarksvillenow.com/local/collegiate-postseason-hockey-headed-to-ford-ice-center-clarksville-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos