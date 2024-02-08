Table tennis: Seniors enjoy a golden moment at the Ontario Winter Games





'It is very exciting and surprising that we won this tournament. At my age I never expected to be in this position to come here and win,” said the 86-year-old gold medal winner

Two table tennis players from the Durham region shared a golden moment today at the Ontario 55+ Winter Games. Bruce Clark, of Oshawa, and Dorothy Ansell, of Bowmanville, won the gold medal in the 65+ mixed division on Thursday. Ansell, 86, has been playing the sport since she was about 10 years old. Clark, 75, recently picked it up when he retired. “It keeps me fit and active,” says Ansell. “I think that's important as you get older.” Clark, who played basketball and badminton most of his life, also took up table tennis to stay in shape. “My knees are basically shot,” he explained. “But this doesn't really put any strain on the knees. It's a low-impact sport.” Although the sport is often played for fun, it can also be ultra-competitive, Clark says. “My wife and I are playing a tournament in Rome this summer,” he explained. “We play with 6,100 other players who are up to 90 years old. It can be very competitive.” Although the sport is often exciting, Ansell says it can also be stressful at times. “I play without the expectation of winning,” she said. “I like to play just for fun. So it's always a bonus when you win.” Clark and Ansell were paired by their local clubs for the Winter Games as the best possible duo in the district. Clark can put a good spin on the ball, while Ansell is a flawless player, they explained. “I learned how to handle good spins from other people and how to stay focused,” Ansell said. “I think what I bring to the table is great defensive play, which is also all about focus and concentration,” Clark added. Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988. Ansell says it is a sport that anyone can play, but it requires a lot of athleticism and is a great exercise for the body and brain. “You have to be able to move,” she said. “Hand-eye is also very important and you need to be able to think ahead while maintaining your focus,” Clark added. The new Winter Games champions are proud to bring their gold medals back to the Durham region. “It's very exciting and surprising that we won this tournament,” Ansell said. “At my age I never expected to be in this position to come here and win.” Clark says the competition was fierce, especially in the final round when they played a duo from Waterloo. “It was a lot of fun,” he said. “Every shot can make or break the game.” Clark and Ansell will continue to play in the Canadian Championships in Quebec City this summer.

