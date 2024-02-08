Sports
No. No. 3 Huskers travel to No. 2 Wolverines for Big Ten Battle – University of Nebraska
The No. 3 Huskers travel to Ann Arbor this weekend, where they will take on No. 2 Michigan in a top-five matchup on Saturday, February 10. NU looks to maintain a winning streak after beating Penn State at home. The meeting will begin at 12:00 PM (CT) at Cliff Keen Arena and will be streamed live for subscribers on B1G+.
Last timeout
Nebraska earned a conference win against Penn State last weekend, edging past the Nittany Lions (406.800-403.200). The Huskers posted impressive numbers, including 11 documented career-best scores, along with four event titles.
Three of the four event title winners posted career-best scores, including sophomore Toby Liang on floor (14.00), freshman Alex Nitache on vault (14.85) and captain Zac Tiderman on high bar (14.45). Captain Sam Phillips also claimed the title in the all-around competition.
In the national rankings, Husker gymnasts ranked eighth on three-score average, including Chris Hiser eighth on rings (13.725), Cole Partridge eighth on parallel bars (14.20) and in third place on the high bar with teammate Zac Tiderman (14.00).
Before the competition, number 3 NU is ranked first on both vault (72.00) and high bar (68.30). Nebraska ranks fourth on floor (67.95), sixth on pommel horse (66.70) and parallel bars (66.00), and third overall on rings (67.25).
Scouting the competition
The Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in the NCAA after their first loss of the season against No. 4 Illinois (410.350-413.800). Gymnasts Fred Richard and Javier Alfonso underscored the Wolverines' strength, with Richard earning his second straight Big Ten Specialist of the Week honors and Alfonoso leading the NCAA in still rings with a 14.767 average with three scores.
Follow the Huskers
Fans can follow @HuskerMGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet. The match will be streamed live on BTN+ for subscribers beginning at 12:00 PM CT.
|
