Ravindra Jadeja's update just before the Indian squad announcement sparks interest | Cricket





Ravindra Jadeja, India's top all-rounder, recently took to social media to give an update on his injury status after missing the second Test against England due to a hamstring injury sustained in the opening match in Hyderabad. With the BCCI about to announce the squad for the remaining Tests in the series, uncertainty looms over Jadeja's potential participation in the upcoming matches. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood during day 4 of the first Test match (ANI) Following his hamstring injury, Jadeja has been actively engaging with fans via social media platforms and continuously keeping them updated on his recovery progress. In a recent Instagram post, Jadeja seemed in good spirits and captioned the image with a simple yet comforting message: “Getting better.” Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! In the first innings of the inaugural Test, Jadeja produced a resilient batting effort, scoring 87 and playing a crucial role in securing a 190-run lead for India. Moreover, his skill with the ball was evident as he claimed a total of five wickets in the match, but India eventually faced defeat by a narrow margin of 28 runs. It was his early dismissal and subsequent injury in the final innings of the first Test that raised concerns. As India chased a target of 231 runs, Jadeja fell victim to a run-out orchestrated by England skipper Ben Stokes. The sight of Jadeja limping off the field with his hamstring was undoubtedly worrying for both the fans and the team. Subsequently, ahead of the Vizag Test, the BCCI announced the exclusion of Jadeja and KL Rahul (calf) from the squad, dealing a significant blow to India's chances of a comeback, especially due to the absence of star batsman Virat Kohli. After the announcement, Jadeja sought rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While Jadeja was undergoing rehabilitation, India faced England in the second Test, a match that witnessed stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill from the bat, who recorded a double century and century respectively. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the main tormentor with the ball, posting match figures of 9/81 and facilitating India's emphatic win by 106 runs to level the series at 1-1. Despite the joy over India's victory, concerns remain over the availability of key players such as Jadeja and Rahul, as well as pacer Mohammed Shami, who has not featured since the 2023 World Cup. Moreover, uncertainties remain over Virat Kohli's potential participation in the Test series, further complicating India's selection dilemmas.

