Virginia Women's Tennis | No. 11 Virginia participates in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. The 2024 ITA Division I National Womens Team Indoor Championship will feature 16 of the top women's teams in a four-day tournament to crown a national indoor champion. Preliminary and consolation matches will take place Friday through Sunday (February 9-11) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle, Washington. The championship match will take place on Monday, February 12 at 3:00 PM ET at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Virginia (6-1) opens play on Friday by taking on No. 6 Pepperdine (2-1) on Friday (Feb. 9) at 3:00 PM ET at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Live video streams and live statistics are available for all matches. Cracked Racquets will provide livestreaming on all four days. Links to live stats will be posted as they become available. As a single-elimination tournament, teams play one game each day, with the championship game played on Monday. All teams are guaranteed to play at least three games this weekend via the main tournament or the consolation tournament. Pepperdine is ranked No. 6, but is the fifth seed in the draw. Virginia is not sown. Virginia will face four-seed Michigan or California on Saturday. VIRGINIA ENTERS ITA Virginia earned its spot in this year's field with a 4-1 win against Texas Tech and a 4-0 victory against Georgia Tech during ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January.

The Cavaliers are looking for their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship

This is UVA's 12th appearance in the prestigious tournament

The Cavaliers hosted the championship at the Boars Head Sports Club for five years in a row from 2011 to 2015

Last season, UVA won the tournament 1-2 and closed the game with a 4-1 victory against San Diego

Virginia faced Pepperdine in the consolation round last year, falling 4-1 to the Waves CAVALIER NOTES Virginia remained at No. 11 in the ITA Team Rankings this week

Juniors Elaine Chervinsky and Mlodie Collard were named the ACC Doubles Team of the Week after topping No. 8 Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller of Michigan 6-2

The Cavaliers are a combined 13-0 at No. 4 and No. 5 singles in doubles matches

Sara Ziodato leads the team with an 18-4 record in singles and a perfect 6-0 in doubles matches

Elaine Chervinsky, who did not compete in the fall, returned to the court this spring and won 5-0 in singles

Graduate Natasha Subhash enters the tournament with 98 doubles victories and is looking to become the seventh player in program history to reach that benchmark

Subhash achieved her 100th singles victory in October. She currently ranks sixth in the Cavalier record book for all-time singles wins (105) and needs two wins to move into a tie for fifth place with Allison Cohen (1993-96).

