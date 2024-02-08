Sports
Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirms controversial return of Colin Graves | Cricket news
Yorkshire have confirmed the controversial return of Colin Graves to the club's board.
The 76-year-old has been appointed as a non-executive director ahead of his election as chairman at Friday's board meeting.
Graves succeeds interim chairman Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who remains on the board as a non-executive director, and previous chairman Harry Chathli.
The Yorkshire members accepted a loan offer to the debt-ridden Graves club, who was previously chairman and helped save them from financial ruin in 2002. The club received overwhelming support from its members at a heated general meeting on Sunday.
However, his comeback was hugely controversial given the racism scandal that has engulfed the club since 2020 took place partly on his watch, with Yorkshire member Gurminder Singh speaking out at the EGM, saying it was Graves who had “been in charge”. [Yorkshire] down the path” to their current difficulties.
Graves, who has previously apologized for past mistakes, vowed “lessons have been learned”.
He said: “It is an honor and privilege to be appointed and to be back at Yorkshire CCC.
“I will work tirelessly with the board to resolve the financial position the club currently finds itself in, and to restore the financial stability and sustainability of cricket in Yorkshire for generations to come.
“It is also my personal commitment to the members and to the entire Yorkshire public that everyone, regardless of background, community or ethnicity, will be welcome in the fully inclusive culture and environment of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. There will never be any exceptions. .
“I have apologized unreservedly for any mistakes that I or the club have made during the painful and difficult years of the recent past.
“Lessons have been learned and they will be acted upon as we move forward and focus on the future of our great club. Yorkshire CCC will become a sporting institution that everyone can be proud of.”
When the board recommended members accept Graves' offer last month, Azeem Rafiq, who spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he faced during his time as a player, said cricket is “not safe” for ethnic minority cricketers . Headingley club “means absolutely nothing to me anymore”.
Members were asked to recommend Graves' loan offer in a notice issued Jan. 11. It consists of a two-part unsecured personal loan of £1 million from Graves, while the new non-executive directors will work with the board to arrange a further agreement. £4 million in funding over the next five months.
However, Chathli and CEO Stephen Vaughan both made it clear to members that, as things stood, the club would have to deal with the board without Graves' offer.
Former Yorkshire all-rounder Rafiq gave harrowing testimony to MPs in late 2021, detailing the abuse he suffered at the club during two spells between 2008 and 2018. Sky Sports News Graves' potential comeback shows that cricket has not changed.
Rafiq said: “There is a sense of sadness, a bit of anger. The message it clearly sends is that cricket is not a place that is safe for people like me: people from South Asian communities or people of colour.
“Cricket has made that loud and clear with this appointment. The fact is that it doesn't care about cricket, it has proven to be institutionally racist [in a report conducted by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket]. Frankly, those in power are saying we should get out of the game.
“They tell us, 'we could say we're sorry, but we're not. We could say we want you, but we don't, so take the hint and leave'. That's what cricket people from South Asian culture tells. .”
Rafiq has “no sympathy” for the Yorkshire board and says “the plan was always to go to Colin” and told Sky Sports News he had already seen emails from last February that revealed Graves' return was likely.
Graves apologized to anyone who had experienced racism in Yorkshire. Rafiq, who spoke out in 2020 about the discrimination he faced during his time as a player, said at the time that he did not accept that apology.
Graves' previous tenure with Yorkshire was between 2012 and 2015, a period during which the county was fined for failing to tackle the systemic use of discriminatory or racist language.
